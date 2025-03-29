4 Microsoft Scams That Target Your Money — How To Protect Yourself

Microsoft has long been, and still remains, the king of the operating system hill. According to Statista, nearly 70% of computers, tablets and consoles run on Windows, making Microsoft — and the millions who rely on it daily — a prime target for scammers, fraudsters and criminals who tailor their attacks specifically for the company’s platforms.

Learn More: 30 Scam Phone Numbers To Block and Area Codes To Avoid

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Below, we’ll delve into four common scams that may arise while using Microsoft products, and how to avoid having your money or personal information stolen if you happen to come under attack.

Tech Support Scams

Tech support scams involve digital crooks posing as Microsoft IT pros calling, texting or using error messages to convince their victims to call them under the guise of spotting an urgent problem with their Microsoft software.

Once they get them on the line, the fake tech support team instructs the victim to install applications that give the criminals access to the device. Once in, they install ransomware, malware or other harmful programs to steal the victims’ information or hold their devices and data hostage.

Protect Yourself

According to the Microsoft website, the company does not make unsolicited phone calls or send emails requesting financial or personal information, it won’t ask for payment in crypto, and it doesn’t offer support without a request for help. Never call a number or click a link in an unsolicited popup.

Read Next: Fidelity Says This Is a Surprising Risk of Holding Too Much Cash — Do You Have Too Much?

Text Messaging Scams

Microsoft has warned its users about text messaging scams for years. Like tech support scams, the ruse is not unique to Microsoft, and the fraud’s hallmark is imposter text messages, regardless of which software you use. The criminals often pretend to be:

A bank representative

An IRS agent

A package delivery service

A sweepstakes prize notification

A wrong number or a fake friend

No matter the cover story, the goal is always the same — to trick the victim into revealing sensitive personal and/or financial data.

Never Respond

Never reply to a text purporting to be from your bank, delivery service or other seemingly legitimate entity. Instead, call the company or organization directly to confirm or disconfirm the authenticity of the text you received.

Phishing Scams

Like text messaging and tech support scams, phishing is not unique to Microsoft, but the ubiquity of its software makes its users a prime target for the perennially perilous trap — its Teams platform is a particularly active phishing hotspot.

Phishing scammers lure victims with bait links that look like legitimate communications from reputable companies, often with sophisticated reproductions of their email templates, websites and URLs. However, upon clicking the link, the victim triggers malware downloads designed to facilitate identity theft.

Don’t Take the Bait

Always be leery of generic wording, strange URLs, bad grammar or typos, mismatched email domains, pressure and urgency, and senders marked as “external.” Don’t click a link in any email you receive. Navigate to the website independently instead.

Microsoft Teams Scams

Microsoft launched Teams in 2017 to compete with collaborative business heavyweights like Slack, and later, pandemic-era juggernauts like Zoom. As of 2024, the platform had 320 million active users, which makes it a natural target for criminals — and phishing isn’t the only landmine.

The company warns of Microsoft Teams scams, including:

The use of malicious GIFs that allow attackers to control accounts and take over chat sessions when someone opens the image.

Vishing, or voice phishing, which entails scammers calling or leaving voice messages purporting to be from legitimate companies designed to get their victims to reveal personal information.

Quishing, an attack designed to get Teams users to scan malicious QR codes.

Fake job offers that install crypto mining software when the Teams user clicks a malicious link.

Collaborate Cautiously

Use common sense and don’t let down your guard or assume Teams is a safe space. Be skeptical of any job offer that seems too good to be true or requires you to download software or click a link. Never reveal personal information on the platform, use strong passwords and change them often, verify IT requests independently and report any suspicious activity immediately.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Microsoft Scams That Target Your Money — How To Protect Yourself

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.