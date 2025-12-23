4 Memorable Ways to Play the HBM Market Boom

HBM memory, the critical memory component for proper AI development and application, has experienced an existential demand crisis in 2025. Analysts estimate the peak of the crisis won’t be seen until the end of next year at the earliest, and will run through late 2027 at least.

HBM supplies are tight because each AI GPU needs multiple HBM stacks, and many GPUs are already ordered on backlog. HBM is also more silicon-intensive than most chips: it’s built by stacking dies, which reduces how many finished units you can get from a single wafer. On top of that, it requires advanced manufacturing and complex packaging, so expanding output takes time.

While plans are in place to ramp production, that will also take time, and meaningful supply improvements are not expected until mid-to-late 2027. In the meantime, prices are skyrocketing by 60% to over 300%, depending on the end-market and type, and capacity is sold out through at least the end of 2026, underpinning a robust outlook for stocks with HBM exposure.

Below, we'll examine four ways for investors to play the HBM market boom.

Micron Poised to Take Market Share in High-Demand Industry

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a leader in the HBM market and is poised to take market share over its competitors.

It offers superior performance, capacity, and efficiency, making it a preferred choice.

As it stands, the forecast for 2026 is for revenue to grow by nearly 285%, with growth slowing in 2027 to below 20%.

It's likely that demand will remain tight through the end of 2026 and 2027 forecasts will rise as the year progresses, underpinning the stock price's advance.

Analyst trends also underpin future upside, including expanded coverage and rising price targets, pointing to a 25% advance from November 2025 highs.

Applied Materials Makes the Machines That Make HBM Tech

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is critical to the AI industry, as it makes the machines that make HBM technology.

Its HBM solutions include materials engineering solutions, packaging, and metrology for advanced designs.

Critical factors include the precision packaging capabilities, which enable the shift to higher-density HBM products, such as next-gen HBM4, which is expected to see significant production ramps in 2026.

This stock is driven not only by the demand for advanced solutions at existing foundries and labs, but also by the global capacity ramp that is underway.

Applied Materials is expected to sustain steady, single-digit growth, record-level revenue, and healthy cash flow to support its dividend and share buybacks.

Amkor: Outsource Packaging Provider to the HBM Market

Amkor (NASDAQ: AMKR) is a critical player in HBM, operating as an outsourced provider of advanced packaging and testing services.

Its systems integrate HBM stacks with GPUs and ASICs, including Chip-on-Substrate, linking six or more at a time into a single component.

2025 saw the construction of a $7 billion facility in Arizona, intended to support the domestic production of advanced AI chips.

AI leaders SK Hynix and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) are already contracted customers of Amkor.

Analysts forecast its revenue to grow at a steady, high-single-digit pace over the next few years; their trends and the institutional data from MarketBeat reflect a stock on track for new highs.

ASE Technology is the Largest Packaging and Test Provider

ASE Technology (NYSE: ASX) is a leading semiconductor packaging and test provider, enabling the production and integration of HBM memory stacks into advanced components with proprietary technology.

ASX's 2026 outlook includes revenue growth at a double-digit pace, with margins to widen substantially.

Margin is a key factor in this stock’s price outlook because it supports a healthy dividend.

The payout in 2025 topped 2.3% and is expected to be sustained in 2026.

Analysts and institutions are accumulating in 2025, underpinning a robust updraft in Q4, with late-Q4 activity pointing to a continuation of strong trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.