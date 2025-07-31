(0:15) - Is There Still Time To Buy Into The Meme Stocks?

(4:45) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks To Keep On Your Watchlist

(16:05) - Episode Roundup: DNUT, GPRO, KSS, OPEN

Welcome to Episode #454 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to look at the “new” meme stocks.

What’s a Meme Stock?

If you recall, in 2021, during the pandemic, there were stocks that traders jumped into to push the price higher. These were called “meme” stocks.

The most famous was Gamestop, which made some people rich as it soared on little news. Other old meme stocks were AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond, which went bankrupt.

This go around, the new meme craze was started by Opendoor. But it’s now been joined by Krispy Kreme, GoPro and Kohl’s.

Should investors buy these stocks?

4 Meme Stocks: Is the Rally Already Over?

1. Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( OPEN )

Opendoor is a stock trading under $5. It was the first of the new meme stocks to take off in 2025. Over the last month, it has gained 268% but Opendoor is off its highs. Over the last 5 sessions, Opendoor has fallen 12.5%.

Opendoor is expected to lose $0.19 this year, which is an improvement from 2024, wherein the company lost $0.37 per share.

Is it too late to buy Opendoor?

2. GoPro, Inc. ( GPRO )

GoPro is currently trading under $2. Over the last month, shares of GoPro are up 93.4%. But over the last 5 sessions, it’s fallen 4.9%.

GoPro has turned it around on earnings. It’s expected to make $0.01 this year, up from a loss of $2.42 last year.

Is the GoPro meme rally already over?

3. Krispy Kreme, Inc. ( DNUT )

Krispy Kreme is trading under $5. Over the last month, it’s up 37.2% but traders have been taking profits. Krispy Kreme has sunk 6.2% over the last 5 sessions.

Earnings are expected to fall to a loss of $0.16 this year. Krispy Kreme made $0.11 in 2024.

Is Krispy Kreme a meme stock?

4. Kohl’s Corp. ( KSS )

Kohl’s is a big box retailer. The stock is currently trading over $10. Memesters have discovered it. Over the last month Kohl’s was up 33.9%. But the rally is cooling. Kohl’s has fallen 9.9% over the last 5 days.

Kohl’s is expected to make $0.37 this year but last year it made $1.50. That’s an earnings decline of 75.3%.

Is Kohl’s a bargain right now?

What Else Do You Need to Know About the Meme Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

