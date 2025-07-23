4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise

A wave of upgraded guidance from major U.S. companies is reshaping the outlook for the rest of 2025, and analysts are responding in kind. Strong Q2 earnings results have prompted several high-profile firms to lift their full-year forecasts, triggering a flurry of price target hikes across Wall Street.

From streaming to finance to fashion, these upgrades aren't just routine adjustments—they're signaling confidence in continued momentum, even as markets remain cautious.

Let’s take a look at four companies that just raised the bar, and how analysts are recalibrating expectations in response.

NFLX: Shares Fall Post-Earnings, Wall Street Targets Move in the Other Direction

First up is one of the most closely watched stocks in the market, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). In its Q2 2025 earnings release, Netflix increased its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from $44 billion to $45 billion at the midpoint.

The company stated that foreign exchange (FX) tailwinds caused most of this change. That’s a large part of the reason why Netflix shares fell over 5% the day after releasing results. While favorable FX movements boost results, markets often don’t reward shares on that basis because Netflix itself doesn’t have influence over them.

However, this didn’t stop a plethora of analysts from raising their price targets on the stock. The MarketBeat consensus price target on Netflix is around $1,275, implying less than 6% upside as of the July 18 close.

However, focusing on MarketBeat-tracked price targets updated after Netflix’s July 17 earnings release paints a much more bullish picture. The average of those targets is approximately $1,477, implying a substantial upside of 22% in shares of Netflix.

LEVI Now Expects Revenues to Rise, Not Fall; Analysts Reward the Stock

Next up is a company that is very well known in its own right, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI). The iconic denim maker released its Q2 financial results on July 10. While posting solid results for the quarter, the company also increased its full-year outlook.

It now expects revenues to grow by 1% to 2% in 2025. Although this level of revenue growth is far from impressive, it is significantly better than the 1% to 2% decline in sales the firm previously forecasted. The company also increased the midpoint of its adjusted earnings per share guidance by $0.05 to approximately $1.275.

In response to the firm’s earnings release, a good handful of analysts tracked by MarketBeat raised their price targets on the stock. All these analysts raised their price targets by at least $3. Notably, UBS Group raised its target by $8. Those numbers are significant, considering that Levi's trades at just under $21 as of the July 18 close.

Overall, the MarketBeat consensus price target on Levi’s implies around 12% upside in shares.

Recent Targets Signal +10% Upside in JPMorgan After Q2

Banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also had a strong Q2. The company beat sales and adjusted EPS estimates and boosted its net interest income guidance for 2025 by $1 billion to $95.5 billion.

This is substantial, considering that net interest income typically accounts for around half of the firm’s total revenue. Consequently, several analysts raised their price targets on JPM shares. The MarketBeat consensus price target on JPM of $289 implies a slight downside. However, the targets updated since the company’s July 15 release flip the script.

Their average comes in at just over $325, implying upside potential of around 11%.

JNJ Increases Sales Estimates by $2 Billion, New Targets Imply More Upside

Last up is possibly America’s most well-known pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). After an expectation-beating Q2, the company lifted its outlook for the rest of the year. Johnson & Johnson now expects revenues of between $93.2 billion and $93.6 billion, up $2 billion from its previous estimate of $91.0 billion to $91.8 billion.

Additionally, the company now pins the midpoint of its full-year adjusted EPS at $10.85, a solid increase from expectations of $10.60 earlier. This caused approximately half a dozen analysts tracked by MarketBeat to raise their price targets on the stock on July 17.

The MarketBeat consensus price target on JNJ is around $173, implying just 5% to 6% upside. That average rises slightly to $178 when only considering price target updates released on July 17. This figure indicates nearly 9% upside in shares compared to July 18 closing prices.

Overall, guidance and price targets moving up are exactly what investors want to see in these four companies. The big-time price target increases that Netflix received stand out. They point to the idea that even though the company didn’t “wow” with its latest results, it may have set itself up to do so going forward.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.