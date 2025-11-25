4 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Buy as Consumer Sentiment Plummets

Lack of clarity over the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy and uncertainty over the economy’s health have been denting consumer sentiment. Volatility has returned to Wall Street, and stocks have had a roller-coaster ride over the past month.

Consumer sentiment plummeted further in November, and investors are giving up riskier assets and taking refuge in safe-haven stocks.

In such an environment, investors may want to focus on low-beta, defensive stocks — especially from the consumer staples sector — to help cushion against market swings. Companies like Entergy Corporation ETR, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS and Universal Corporation UVV fit this category. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

These stocks are from the low-beta category (beta greater than 0 but less than 1). Hence, the recommended approach is to invest in low-beta stocks with a high dividend yield and a favorable Zacks Rank.

Consumer Sentiment Declines

Consumer sentiment continued to decline in November. The University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers final reading for consumer sentiment came in at 51 in November. Though it improved slightly from the preliminary reading of 50.3 amid concerns over the government shutdown, consumer sentiment remains at a record low level.

November’s decline follows a reading of 53.6 in October. On a year-over-year basis, consumer sentiment is down 29% in November. The only bright spot in the survey report was that expectations over the next 12 months fell to 4.5% in November from 4.6% in the previous month. Long-term inflation expectations also fell 3.4% from 3.9% in October.

However, the present situation is weighing on consumers’ sentiment. A slowing labor market has raised concerns over the economy’s health. Also, inflation remains high, putting pressure on consumer spending. President Donald Trump’s tariffs have already pushed prices higher, posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve in its fight to tame inflation.

This has cast uncertainty over another rate cut in December. Market participants have been expecting a 25 basis point rate cut in December after it slashed rates by a quarter percentage point each in September and October. However, the Fed has maintained a hawkish stance on its future rate cut plans as it grapples to bring down inflation.

4 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks With Upside

Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is primarily engaged in electric power production and retail distribution of power. ETR has a 30,000-megawatt (MW) generating capacity, including more than 8,000 MW of nuclear fuel capacity.

Entergy Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 60 days. ETR has a Zacks Rank #2. Entergy Corporation has a beta of 0.63 and a current dividend yield of 2.73%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a domestic energy delivery company that provides electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution, and competitive natural gas sales and services operations. CNP maintains the wires, poles and electric infrastructure serving more than 2.5 million metered customers in the greater Houston area and southwestern Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 60 days. CNP currently has a Zacks Rank #2. CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.60 and a current dividend yield of 2.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of shelled and in-shell nuts and extruded snacks that are sold under a variety of private labels and under the Company's Fisher, Evon's, Snack 'N Serve Nut Bowl, Sunshine Country, Flavor Tree and Texas Pride brand names. JBSS also markets and distributes a diverse product line of other food and snack items.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.8% over the last 60 days. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.37 and a current dividend yield of 1.28%. JBSS currently has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Corporation

Universal Corporation is a leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries.

Universal Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.5% over the last 60 days. UVV currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Universal Corporationhas a beta of 0.73 and a current dividend yield of 6.19%.

