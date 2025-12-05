4 Key Financial Moves to Make As Soon As 2026 Begins

Key Points

The start of a new year is a great time to get your finances in order.

Get onto a budget to track your spending and make your goals easier to meet.

Boost retirement plan contributions, but don't neglect healthcare and emergency savings.

There's something mentally refreshing about kicking off a new year.

It's not like you're one person on Dec. 31 and a different one on Jan. 1. But the thought of a new beginning could serve as motivation to get your finances off on the right foot. With that in mind, here are four key financial moves it pays to focus on as soon as 2026 begins.

1. Get yourself onto a budget

A lot of people think of budgeting as a boring, painful thing to do. But it's probably easier than you'd suspect.

At its core, budgeting just means understanding how your money is being spent. You can pull off a successful budget by writing down your expenses in a notebook, tracking them on a spreadsheet, or using an app to make the process even more seamless.

Having a good handle on your spending could make it easier to meet your financial goals. If 2026 is the year you want to become debt-free, for example, budgeting is a good way to make that happen.

2. Boost your IRA or 401(k) contribution rate

Even if you're nowhere close to retirement, you're probably aware that it's an important thing life to save for. Not only is Social Security facing potential benefit cuts, but those monthly checks most likely will not be enough to sustain you once you stop working -- even if lawmakers manage to prevent a broad reduction in benefits.

That's why it's so important to make consistent contributions to an IRA or 401(k) plan. And a good time to boost your retirement savings rate is the start of the year.

The reason? It's common to get a raise in January. But once you get used to having the extra money, it can be difficult to part with. If you boost your IRA or 401(k) savings rate before you adjust to those higher paychecks, you won't miss the extra money.

3. See if you qualify for an HSA

If you're getting new health insurance for 2026, one thing it pays to do is see if your plan is compatible with a health savings account, or HSA. HSAs let you set aside pre-tax dollars to cover qualifying healthcare expenses -- things like copays when you see the doctor or pick up a prescription.

Not every health insurance plan is HSA-eligible. But if your 2026 plan has a high deductible, it pays to see if you qualify.

Not only are HSA contributions tax-free, but you're allowed to invest the money in your HSA if you don't need to withdraw it right away. Investment gains in an HSA are tax-free, and so are withdrawals provided you use the money to cover eligible medical expenses.

If you've ever gotten burned by having a flexible spending account (FSA) balance you needed to scramble to spend to avoid losing the money, don't write off an HSA. HSAs work very differently in that your money doesn't have a deadline. You can carry your balance forward as long as you want to.

4. Automate contributions to your emergency fund if it needs work

As important as it is to set aside money for your retirement, it's also crucial to make sure you're covered for near-term bills that may pop up out of the blue. As a general rule, it's a good idea to have at least three months' worth of living expenses in emergency savings in case you lose your job or run into a large bill your regular paycheck can't cover.

In fact, if you don't have any emergency savings, you may want to pause contributions to an IRA or 401(k) until that changes. Even though it's very important to put money into a retirement account, you need to address your near-term financial needs first.

The beginning of a new year offers you a chance to take control of your financial life. By making these moves early on, you can set yourself up for a huge amount of success in 2026.

