4 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $450.00 $122.4K 131 348 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $640.00 $83.0K 10 195 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $27.8K 342 23 CACI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $490.00 $71.6K 0 22

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LMT (NYSE:LMT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 153 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.4K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI (NYSE:URI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $4150.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $3090.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CACI (NYSE:CACI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $8950.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

Latest Ratings for CACI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

