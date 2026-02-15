4 Hypergrowth Tech Investments to Buy in 2026 -- Including, of Course, Nvidia

Key Points

Who wouldn't want some hyper-growth tech stocks in their portfolio?

Here are some to consider. I'll start off with their performance in recent years, to demonstrate just how hyper-growthy they are, and I'll include returns for a low-fee S&P 500 index fund, too, for comparison. (Note that these S&P 500 returns are a bit outsize, too, as the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of closer to 10% over many long periods, including years when it declined.)

1. Nvidia

What assortment of hyper-growth stocks wouldn't include semiconductor giant Nvidia? It's been riding the artificial intelligence (AI) wave as it cranks out chips used in data centers for AI processing. Its future looks quite promising, as big tech companies are committing billions of dollars to AI infrastructure.

It also has a new chip coming out, the Rubin, which is designed to facilitate AI inference processes, and it should keep Nvidia competitive. The company's Blackwell chip has already been quite successful and the Rubin platform outperforms it. Clearly, Nvidia is working hard to keep up with advancing technologies.

Better still, Nvidia's stock actually seems appealingly priced, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.3, well below the five-year average of 37.4. Wall Street agrees, with the vast majority of analysts rating the stock a buy or strong buy, and one seeing a 90% upside in the stock from recent levels.

2. Palantir Technologies

Palantir specializes in AI-based data mining and analytic solutions for businesses and other entities, and counts the U.S. government as a major customer. It's been growing briskly, posting fourth-quarter revenue up 70% year over year and a customer count up 34%.

Some investors in software companies like to check out the "Rule of 40," which sums a company's annual revenue growth and its adjusted operating margin. Results above 40 are favorable, and Palantir's has gone from 81% in its fourth quarter of last year to a whopping 127% in its recent fourth quarter. Such numbers suggest that Palantir is wringing a lot of profit from every dollar of sales -- and sales are increasing rapidly, too.

Still, everything isn't perfect. Palantir faces great growth potential internationally, but lately it hasn't had the people power to capitalize on that. Some companies might acquire other companies in order to expand their talent base, but Palantir CEO Alex Karp has said that "We don't do acquisitions because we are a thick, dense culture, which means you'd have to fit in."

Palantir's shares have long traded near nosebleed levels, but they're down about 20% year-to-date as I write this, making them somewhat more attractively priced. But with a price-to-sales ratio recently at 80, they're still priced for perfection.

3. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is a major e-commerce and fintech (financial technology) company serving Latin America. As of its third quarter, it boasted 115 million unique buyers and 72 million monthly active users of its fintech services, with net revenue up 39% year over year and a net profit margin of 5.7%. Management noted that this was "the 27th consecutive quarter of [revenue] growth above 30%."

The stock has not risen much so far this year, though, partly on concerns about competition, as Sea Limited's Shopee marketplace has been stealing market share from MercadoLibre in Brazil. Two can still win in Latin America, if it comes to that, though, because, per a report from consulting firm Endeavor and MercadoLibre, e-commerce sales in Latin America are likely to grow 1.5 times faster than the global average.

This company has a lot of growth potential, and an attractively priced stock at recent levels, with a forward P/E of 31, well below the five-year average of 64.

4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Lastly, here's an exchange-traded fund (ETF), a fund that trades like a stock, and one of the best growth ETFs. Its top holdings include several of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, such as Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia. It offers an easy way to invest in a lot -- 300-plus -- of growth stocks.

With all of these stocks and this ETF, though, remember that when the market pulls back, as it always does now and then, fast growers can pull back more sharply. Be prepared for volatility, and aim to be a long-term investor, able to ride out downturns.

