4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall

Growth has become a tough sell for investors this fall. With a week to go in November, many growth stocks—particularly in the technology sector—are down sharply.

It’s one thing for mega-cap stocks, such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), to be pulling back after a massive run. It’s a different story when speculative, early-stage companies sell off. These are companies with businesses that have yet to generate profits, and sometimes have little to no revenue.

Many retail investors can’t resist these stocks because they present an asymmetric upside. But buyers beware, the potential reward comes with volatility and outsized risk. These are long-duration opportunities that could become multibaggers—if the underlying business model starts to click.

The key to navigating the growth stock landscape lies in distinguishing between broken businesses and good ideas that just need more time to reach their stride. Here are four growth stocks—all trading under $15—that fit that thesis. Three are small-cap names, and all have high-risk profiles but also long-term upside.

Serve Robotics: Autonomous Delivery Leader Leveraging Real-World Deployments

Elon Musk won’t let you forget about Optimus. However, if you’re looking for a robotics company with real-world deployments, consider Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV). The company sits at the intersection of robotics, automation, and last-mile logistics.

Serve Robotics operates a fleet of autonomous sidewalk delivery robots that help reduce labor and delivery costs for restaurants, retailers, and grocery stores. The company already has contracts with Uber Eats and several major retailers, giving this $671 million market cap company the scale and access to data that many speculative names lack.

As of the market close on Nov. 19, SERV stock is down 37% in 2025. However, that puts it over 100% below its consensus price target of $19.33. Once robots are deployed for this company, incremental delivery costs become negligible, supporting favorable economies of scale.

The risk is that the company could ramp up its spending as it expands into additional cities and builds larger delivery fleets—lowering short-term profits. That’s where the recent pullback could present an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Lithium Americas: A High-Conviction U.S. Lithium Play at a Deep Discount

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is a long-term lithium play. Not only is the company not profitable, it hasn't even begun mining operations.

LAC stock spiked higher at the end of September when the U.S. government announced it would take a 5% stake in the company, which essentially guarantees that the company will be able to complete its Thacker Pass project, providing Lithium Americas with access to one of the largest known lithium resources in North America.

The demand for U.S.-sourced lithium makes the company a national security play as well as a commercial one. Recent data suggest that global lithium demand growth could rise by between 30% and 40% in 2026.

The price of lithium is expected to rise by between 58% and 110% in 2026. Of course, Lithium Americas isn’t expected to generate revenue until 2027, and it's impossible to predict where the price of lithium will be at that time. Despite the risk, with the stock down over 24% in the last month, now may be a good time to begin a position.

Joby Aviation: An eVTOL Pioneer Close to Commercial Takeoff

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is one of the most credible contenders in the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry. Despite a tough macro environment and long commercialization timelines, Joby continues to clear regulatory milestones with the FAA.

Recently, the company completed key phases of flight testing, bringing it closer to launching commercial service. The company’s vertically integrated business model means that it will control every step of the value chain, from design and production to ride-hailing operations.

Additionally, unlike many pre-revenue aviation startups, Joby has established deep partnerships, including one with Toyota, and has significant cash on hand to fund its ramp-up.

JOBY stock is down as investors assess the potential risks, including the company’s ability to deliver flawless execution in certification, manufacturing, and scaling its operations. However, that’s what makes dips like the 12% drop in the last month particularly compelling to long-term investors.

Datavault AI: An Early-Stage AI Play Positioned for Long-Term Demand

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) is transforming itself from an audio hardware firm into a pure-play high-growth AI and data monetization enterprise. The company has recently signed major deals in various sectors, including biotechnology, carbon capture, and sustainability financing.

The company is still unprofitable and largely pre-revenue, which has kept some investors on the sidelines. But DVLT is building partnerships across government agencies, infrastructure developers, and clean-energy providers, positioning itself for significant leverage as demand increases.

The Datavault AI analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show only three analysts covering the stock. Still, it has a consensus price target of $7, which is an upside of more than 330%.

If you’re a patient investor who can wait for this company’s business to mature, the recent 10% pullback in DVLT stock may be a buying opportunity.

