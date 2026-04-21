4 High-Flying Tech Stocks to Grab on Nasdaq's Ongoing Rally

Stock markets have had a volatile 2026 so far, with major indexes giving up gains at the beginning of the year. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq staged a solid recovery over the past month to hit a new all-time high.

The Nasdaq’s rebound came amid a high-inflation environment and rising tensions in the Middle East that threatened supply disruptions for the high-flying semiconductor stocks. Given the continued enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), with mega-cap tech companies pumping billions of dollars into AI infrastructure development, the Nasdaq is poised to gain further this year.

The positive outlook makes it ideal to invest in Nasdaq stocks such as Micron Technology, Inc. MU, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Broadcom Inc. AVGO, which have strong potential for the near term. These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and assure good returns. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Nasdaq Rally Continues

On Monday, the Nasdaq snapped its 13-day winning streak, its longest positive streak since 1992, to end at 24,404.39. The Nasdaq has had a volatile journey this year, but made a solid rebound in April.

The index started on a high in 2026, powered by a tech rally on hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year as inflation showed signs of easing. However, hopes of a rate cut started to fizzle out after inflation began edging up in February. To make things worse, the United States’ conflict with Iran dented investors’ sentiment.

In March, Iran stopped giving passage to U.S. ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, which not only raised fears of a global oil crisis but also triggered supply disruptions for semiconductor companies. The growing fears sent the Nasdaq into correction territory.

However, with signs of the U.S.-Iran crisis easing, the Nasdaq staged a solid rebound in April. The index closed at an all-time high of 24,020 points on April 15. The Nasdaq rally is once again being fueled by renewed enthusiasm in AI.

Investors have at times shown rotation away from growth stocks owing to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over future rate cuts, but have returned to AI stocks as they continue to drive the rally. Much like in 2025, mega-cap tech companies have continued investing in AI infrastructure this year. The continued spending on AI is likely to continue through 2026, which is expected to boost the broader market.

4 Nasdaq Stocks With Upside

Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc., through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies, including Dynamic Random Access Memory, NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies. MU’s solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products. Micron continues to benefit from the surging demand for high-performance computing components for AI, data centers, and mobile devices.

Micron Technology has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 72.4% over the last 60 days. MU presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphics processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

NVIDIA has an expected earnings growth rate of 69% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 8.9% over the last 60 days. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. MSFT dominates the PC software market, with more than 73% of the market share for desktop operating systems. Microsoft Corporation’s Microsoft 365 application suite is one of the most popular productivity software globally. MSFT is also one of the prominent public cloud providers that can deliver a wide variety of infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service solutions at scale.

Microsoft Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the last 60 days. MSFT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices, with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices and analog III-V-based products. AVGO’s semiconductor solutions are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.

Broadcom’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 67.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 13.7% over the past 60 days. AVGO currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.