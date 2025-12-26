4 Hardware Tech Stocks to Buy Ahead of the 2026 Gadget Boom

Global demand for consumer electronics, from smartphones and laptops to cutting-edge wearables, is expected to surge as we enter 2026. According to a report by Precedence Research, the global consumer electronics market size is anticipated to reach $905.9 billion in 2026, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.8% from $856.24 billion expected for 2025.

The upcoming gadget boom will be driven by innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity, immersive computing (such as AR/VR) and smarter everyday devices. As these technologies become mainstream, the need for faster, more efficient chips and supporting hardware will grow across personal tech, data centers and industrial systems.

The semiconductor industry sits at the heart of this shift. Chips and related hardware components are essential not only for powering smart devices but also for handling the massive amounts of data they generate. Memory, processors, interconnects and manufacturing tools will all be in higher demand, especially as AI capabilities scale into more products and services.

Investors looking to benefit from this trend should consider companies that are directly supplying the hardware behind next-generation gadgets. This includes firms making advanced processors, memory chips, interconnect components and manufacturing equipment that enable the production of modern electronics.

In our opinion, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Lam Research Corporation LRCX and Amphenol Corporation APH are some of the hardware-focused stocks that are positioned to benefit as gadget and AI demand spike into 2026. These companies play varied but complementary roles, from chip production to critical parts supply, giving investors exposure to different parts of the hardware ecosystem.

Moreover, these stocks have a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with a combination of a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 and a Growth Score of A or B offer solid investment opportunities.

Our Picks

Micron Technology is a leading memory chip manufacturer, producing DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, key components in almost all modern gadgets from PCs to smartphones and AI servers. Memory chips store data temporarily and permanently, enabling fast device performance and responsiveness.

Micron Technology’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products are especially important for AI workloads, where fast data access can significantly improve processing speeds. Memory demand is expected to remain strong well into 2026, with DRAM and HBM seeing particularly tight supply relative to demand. Micron’s leadership in memory technology, along with strategic positioning in cloud and AI data center markets, gives it a strong growth profile.

As gadgets and AI systems proliferate, the demand for Micron Technology’s memory chips should stay robust through 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 89.3% and 22.8%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings calls for growth of 278.3% for fiscal 2026 and 26.2% for fiscal 2027.

Micron Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Amphenol is a major supplier of interconnect products, including fiber-optic cables, electrical connectors, antennas and sensors. These components are essential in smartphones, laptops, networking gear and data center infrastructure alike. The company’s recent acquisition of CommScope’s broadband unit has expanded its connectivity offerings for both communications and data centers.

As gadget complexity increases and the need for high-speed data transfer grows, interconnect and connectivity components become more valuable. Amphenol’s products serve not just in consumer gadgets but also in infrastructure that supports cloud computing and AI networking.

Amphenol is well-positioned to benefit from the hardware demand surge as devices and networks become more interconnected. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 49.4% and 12.4%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings suggests growth of 74.1% for 2025 and 21.4% for 2026. Amphenol currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing. Its advanced tools, especially in etch and deposition processes, are critical for producing chips used in everything from memory to logic processors. These tools are crucial for advanced nodes and packaging technologies.

Lam Research is benefiting from the rising demand for AI and advanced packaging technologies. Many chip manufacturers are expanding capacity to meet AI and consumer demand, which drives equipment orders for LRCX.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.1% and 12.5%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings reflects a growth of 15.7% for fiscal 2026 and 16.5% for fiscal 2027. Lam Research currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

NVIDIA is the clear leader in high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), which have become the backbone of AI computing and are increasingly relevant in consumer and professional gadgets alike. Its GPUs power everything from gaming laptops and AI PCs to data centers that train and run large language models.

NVIDIA’s data center revenues continue to grow rapidly, reflecting sustained demand for AI hardware. New product families, such as the Blackwell line and future Rubin architecture, are expected to maintain its competitive edge and expand sales into multiple markets. Apart from servers and cloud computing, NVIDIA also benefits from emerging AI-enabled personal devices that require powerful on-device or edge computing.

NVIDIA’s unique position in AI chips and accelerating demand for powerful hardware give it a central role in the 2026 hardware landscape. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 62.4% and 43.2%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings indicates growth of 55.5% for fiscal 2026 and 54.4% for fiscal 2027. NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

