4 Futures Trading Strategies for Investors to Consider

Futures trading strategies offer ways for investors to profit from market trends and price movements. Traders can speculate on price directions, manage risk, or hedge investments. Common strategies include going long for rising prices, going short for falling prices, spread trading for price differences, and arbitrage for market inefficiencies. Each strategy carries risks, so investors should match their approach to their market view and risk tolerance. A financial advisor can help evaluate these strategies and determine which align with your portfolio.

1. Going Long

Taking a long position in futures trading means buying a contract with the belief that the asset's price will increase by the contract's expiration date. This strategy is suitable for traders who expect the asset’s value to rise based on market indicators or external factors.

As an example, let's say an investor predicts that the price of crude oil will rise due to an anticipated production cut. They purchase a crude oil futures contract at $70 per barrel, locking in that price with the expectation that it will climb in the coming months. If the price rises to $80 per barrel by the contract's expiration, the investor can sell the contract at this higher rate, earning a $10 per barrel profit.

A specific strategy known as breakout trading seeks to capitalize on significant price movements by entering trades when prices move outside established support or resistance levels. For long strategies, an upward breakout suggests an opportunity to enter a trade as a sustained upward movement may follow.

Going long can increase returns with leverage, but it also increases the risk of losses if prices drop. To manage risk, some investors use stop-loss orders, which automatically close their position when prices hit a certain level.

2. Going Short

Going short, or selling a futures contract, is based on the expectation that the asset's price will decrease. This strategy is useful when market indicators suggest a potential downturn, allowing traders to profit if the asset's price falls by the contract's end.

Suppose a trader expects corn prices to drop due to a forecasted surplus from a strong harvest season. They sell a corn futures contract at $6 per bushel. If the price drops to $5 per bushel by the contract’s expiration, they can repurchase the contract at this lower price, pocketing a $1 per bushel profit.

Short positions carry the risk of unlimited loss if the asset's price unexpectedly increases. To mitigate this, some traders set stop-loss orders to exit the trade if prices rise above a certain level, helping to control potential losses.

3. Spread Trading

Spread trading involves taking simultaneous long and short positions on related assets to benefit from the price differential, or spread, between them. This strategy works well for traders looking to profit from relative price movements without being exposed to the full volatility of a single asset.

Consider an investor who believes that heating oil prices will rise faster in the near term compared to crude oil due to seasonal demand. They enter a "crack spread" by buying a heating oil futures contract while simultaneously shorting a crude oil contract. If heating oil prices increase and crude oil prices remain stable, the spread between the two widens, allowing the trader to profit.

Another form of spread trading is a "calendar spread," where the trader buys and sells contracts on the same asset with different expiration dates. For example, a wheat trader might buy a July futures contract and sell a December contract, expecting that the near-term price will rise relative to the later price. Success in spread trading requires knowledge of seasonal and market factors that affect price differentials.

4. Arbitrage

Arbitrage seeks to take advantage of minor price discrepancies between markets or exchanges, where a trader simultaneously buys and sells the same or similar futures contracts. Though typically used by institutional investors, individual traders with access to fast trading platforms may also employ this low-risk strategy.

Arbitrage requires precise timing and is often conducted by high-frequency trading systems. While generally low-risk, arbitrage can involve significant capital and specialized software, as well as rapid market access to capture these fleeting opportunities.

As an example, let's say a gold futures contract is trading at slightly different prices on two exchanges – say $1,500 on one and $1,505 on another. An arbitrageur buys the contract on the lower-priced exchange while selling it at the higher price on the second exchange. By locking in the $5 difference per unit, they secure a low-risk profit, as long as the transactions are executed quickly enough before the discrepancy disappears.

Bottom Line

Futures market trading strategies provide different opportunities for investors to engage in financial markets, including speculation, hedging and exploiting price inefficiencies. Knowing the risks of each strategy could help traders choose approaches that fit their financial goals and risk levels.

