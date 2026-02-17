4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch Despite Ongoing Industry Pressures

Lower farm income is likely to cloud the near-term outlook for the Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment iindustry. Nonetheless, the industry stands to gain over time from rising demand for agricultural equipment needed to support the food needs of a growing global population. ALG and LNN are poised to capitalize on this demand, backed by efforts to grow their product offerings.Additionally, the push to transform agriculture through automation, precision and user-friendly technologies is set to be a growth catalyst. CNH and Kubota are ramping up investments to strengthen their technological capabilities.

About the Industry

The Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry comprises companies that manufacture agricultural equipment. These equipment include tractors, combines, cotton pickers and harvesting equipment; tillage, seeding and application equipment, consisting of sprayers, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery; and hay and forage equipment, comprising self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers and mowers. Some companies in the industry produce turf and utility equipment, consisting of riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, commercial mowing equipment, and garden tillers and snow throwers. Some participants manufacture irrigation equipment. Deere, Kubota and CNH Industrial are presently the top three global manufacturers of agricultural equipment (in that order).

Trends Shaping the Future of the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment Industry

Low Farm Income to Weigh on the Industry: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts a 0.7% year-over-year dip in net farm income to $153.4 billion in 2026. Total crop receipts are expected to inch up 1.2%, driven by higher corn and hay receipts. Wheat and rice receipts are expected to fall while soybean receipts are expected to be flat. The increase in corn receipts will be mainly volume-driven. Wheat receipts are projected to fall on lower volumes and rice receipts will decline on lower prices and volumes. In inflation-adjusted terms, total crop receipts are predicted to fall 0.7%. Meanwhile, total production expenses are expected to increase 1% with livestock/poultry purchases, feed and labor to be the three major expense categories. Pesticide, fuel and oil expenses are likely to decline, while property taxes, fees and electricity costs are expected to rise. Direct government farm payments are expected to offer some relief, rising $13.8 billion from 2025 to $44.3 billion in 2026. With the overall farm income expected to decline, this will weigh on the near-term demand of the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry.

Demand for Food to Fuel the Industry: Global food demand is set to increase, driven by population growth and improving living standards. In the United States, the agricultural machinery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.38% over 2025-2031. Larger farm sizes and rising labor costs are accelerating the shift toward mechanization, while subsidies on farm equipment purchases are enabling even small-scale farmers to invest in machinery.

Pricing, Cost-Cutting Actions to Boost Margins: The industry continues to face cost inflation, labor shortages and tariff-related pressures on margins. In response, companies are implementing pricing actions and cost-cutting measures, which should help protect profitability.



Technologically Advanced Machinery Gaining Popularity: Customers are increasingly relying on advanced technology, smart farming solutions and mechanization to run their operations. Thus, the industry participants are enhancing investments in launching products equipped with advanced technologies and features to keep up with customers' evolving demands. Precision agriculture technology is expected to be a key catalyst, as it enables farmers to increase yield with reduced input costs and sustainability benefits.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #159, which places it at the bottom 35% of 243 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim prospects in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Despite the bleak near-term prospects of the industry, we will present a few Manufacturing - Farm Equipment stocks that can be retained in one’s portfolio. It is worth taking a look at the industry’s stock-market performance and valuation picture before that.

Industry Versus Broader Market

The Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry has underperformed its sector but outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past 12 months. Stocks in this industry have gained 18.3% in the past 12 months compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 13.9%. The Industrial Products sector has gained 27% in the said time frame.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing farm equipment stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 30.66X compared with the S&P 500’s 17.70X. The Industrial Products sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is 21.66X. This is shown in the charts below.

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (F12M)

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (F12M)

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 30.99X and as low as 14.16X, the median being 19.84X.

4 Manufacturing - Farm Equipment Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Kubota: The company has been progressing with initiatives to realize smart agriculture to provide solutions that will improve the productivity and safety of food. Agricultural machine automation is one of the key pillars of these initiatives. Revenues in the Farm and Industrial machinery are expected to see an increase in 2026, aided by robust construction equipment sales in North America and recovery in Europe, a steady India market and recovery in Thailand. Europe is one of Kubota’s main markets for mini excavators and is expected to grow backed by solid demand for construction work and housing construction in urban areas, including the renewal of aging infrastructure. The company is expanding its product lineup, adding a variety of attachments to meet customer needs.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Osaka, Japan-based Kubota’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has moved up over the past 30 days to $4.90 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average. KUBTY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Price & Consensus: KUBTY

AGCO: It has been investing in products, precision farming technology and smart farming solutions to improve distribution and enhance digital capabilities to strengthen product offerings. The company has been experiencing strong demand for its Precision Agriculture Business, technology-rich Fendt full lineup of equipment and replacement parts. This is expected to persist in the upcoming quarters. AGCO will further benefit from growth in the Precision Planting business and the Fuse suite of products as farmers see the benefit of these high-tech solutions.

AGCO has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 24.4%. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s 2026 earnings has moved up 2% in the past 60 days. The estimate suggests year-over-year growth of 8.5%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 329.6%, on average. This Duluth, GA-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Price & Consensus: AGCO

Alamo: Supported by robust operating cash flows and solid liquidity, the company has been steadily investing in organic growth initiatives as well as strategic acquisitions. Its acquisition strategy focuses on profitable businesses with innovative, market-leading product portfolios that serve stable and steadily growing end markets. In line with this approach, it recently acquired Petersen Industries, a manufacturer of specialized truck-mounted grapple loader equipment for municipal and industrial customers. The deal is expected to be accretive to Alamo Group’s growth and margins while also generating dependable recurring revenues through aftermarket parts and services. Meanwhile, the Industrial Equipment Division has continued to post strong year-over-year double-digit net sales growth for seven consecutive quarters, supported by healthy backlog levels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Seguin, TX-based company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been unchanged in 30 days’ time and implies year-over-year growth of 16.9%. ALG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.53%, on average. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price & Consensus: ALG



Lindsay: Last year, the company acquired a 49.9% minority interest in Pessl Instruments GmbH, enhancing its position as an irrigation management and scheduling solution provider in the industry. Lindsay's infrastructure business is beginning to benefit from rising infrastructure spending in the United States, particularly in Road Zipper System leasing and the sale of road safety equipment. Lindsay’s Road Zipper System is a highly differentiated product that positively delivers significant advantages by addressing key infrastructure needs such as reducing congestion, lowering carbon emissions, improving commuter travel time and increasing driver safety. Road Zipper Systems are gaining popularity globally given its faster implementation and lower cost compared with constructing new lanes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Omaha, NE-based company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days. LNN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price & Consensus: LNN

