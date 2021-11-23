4 Entertainment Stocks For Your Watchlist Today

Are These The Best Entertainment Stocks To Invest In Today?

Even as the broader stock market appears to be taking a breather, entertainment firms continue to make moves. As such, it stands to reason that investors could be keeping an eye on the top entertainment stocks now. After all, the industry has and continues to keep the masses, well, entertained. From streaming stocks to live entertainment stocks and everything in between, this is apparent. With the holiday season fast approaching, some would argue that demand for entertainment services could persist. While that remains to be seen, some of the biggest names in the industry remain hard at work.

For instance, we could look at Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). To begin with, Netflix is acquiring Scanline, the visual effects company behind massive series such as Game of Thrones and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The company is also known for its work on Netflix’s award-winning Stranger Things series. Ideally, this move will serve to bolster the company’s already impressive content production operations. Speaking of homegrown content production, news recently broke of Roku’s latest plans regarding its Roku Originals portfolio. Namely, the company is looking to develop over 50 original series through 2024.

Travel firms like United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and Carnival Cruises (NYSE: CCL) are also gaining momentum. Overall, there are plenty of avenues for consumers to spend their saved-up holiday funds now. Could that make one of these entertainment stocks top picks in the stock market this week?

Tilray Inc.

First on this list, we have Tilray, a cannabis company that has operations all over the globe. Its products consist of high-quality, differentiated brands with a wide selection of packaged goods. The company also is a pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution. Its impressive production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries. This would include comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages. TLRY stock currently trades at $10.28 a piece as of 1:35 p.m. ET.

Yesterday, the company had its annual shareholder meeting. CEO Irwin D. Simon had this to say, “In just six months, we have made concrete and measurable progress integrating our operations while capitalizing on the fast-growing consumer demand for wellness and consumer lifestyle products. Our assets in pursuit of this goal – a portfolio of highly sought-after, high-quality brands, significant operational scale, a broad global distribution footprint, and a commitment to operational excellence – provide clear and differentiated benefits as we plan to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

Tilray also says that it has a strong presence in the E.U., with a growth market of nearly twice the population of the U.S. and it expects to generate $1 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024 with a mix of organic growth and acquisitions. With that being said, is TLRY stock worth investing in?

Pinterest Inc.

Pinterest is an entertainment company that hosts an image sharing and social media service. It allows its users to create ‘pins’ by saving and discovering information on the internet using images, animated GIFs, and videos in the form of pinboards. The company also has over 450 million monthly active users and an impressive advertising system in place for advertisers to interact with its users. PINS stock currently trades at $41.50 as of 1:36 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the month, the company reported its third-quarter financials. Diving in, revenue for the quarter grew by 43% year-over-year to $633 million. The company also reported a GAAP net income of $94 million for the quarter. For its fourth-quarter revenue guidance, it expects its revenue to grow in the high teen’s percentage range year-over-year.

Pinterest also says that its key strategic priorities for 2021 remain anchored in content, Pinner experience, advertiser success, and shopping. Accordingly, the company intends to continue investing in these priorities to support its long-term growth and will continue to build the foundations for a scaled business over time. All things considered, is PINS stock worth buying?

DraftKings Inc.

Next, we have DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting operator. In essence, it is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company whose products range across the daily fantasy, digital media, and regulated gaming. Being a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, the company has a strong presence in over 15 countries. DKNG stock currently trades at $34.51 as of 1:36 p.m. ET.

Last week, the company announced a collaboration with BHCMC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (OTCMKTS: BUKS). Butler National is the manager of Boot Hill Casino & Resort and the two companies will enter into a new market access deal, subject to sports betting legislation and regulations.

This would allow DraftKings to bring its top-rated mobile Sportsbook to sports fans in the state of Kansas. This would mark the latest milestone for the company as it continues its quest to expand its mobile sportsbook footprint to every state in the U.S. For this reason, should you consider adding DKNG stock to your portfolio?

Vail Resorts Inc.

Topping off our list today is Vail Resorts. For some context, Vail is one of, if not the leading name among global mountain resort operators. Through its expansive portfolio, the company runs and operates 37 unique mountain resort destinations and regional ski areas. The likes of which span the U.S. and Australia. With Vail’s offerings usually receiving more attention during this time of year, investors could be watching MTN stock now. In fact, the company’s shares currently trade at $342.71 as of 1:31 p.m. ET.

By and large, MTN stock continues to trade well above its pre-pandemic levels. Even so, Vail does not seem to have plans of slowing down anytime soon. Just last week, the company launched its annual cyber sale. Through this sale, customers have access to savings of up to 40% on midweek stays throughout the 2021/2022 ski and ride season.

Not to mention, those who subscribe to Vail’s Epic Pass have exclusive early access to these sales. With Vail seemingly kicking into high gear now, will you be adding MTN stock to your December 2021 watchlist?

