4 Energy Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever

Key Points

U.S. electricity demand should rise sharply in the next decade, driven by grid electrification and the growth of data centers.

Companies with extensive energy infrastructure are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for energy.

Natural gas is poised for growth as international demand and export capacity surge, fueled by a move to replace coal.

Energy is the lifeblood of the economy. It powers homes, factories, and data centers that drive the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI), and energy demand is expected to continue growing over the next several years.

The Bank of America Institute projects that U.S. electricity demand will increase by around 2.5% annually over the next decade. To put this into perspective, electricity demand in the U.S. grew at a rate of 0.5% annually over the previous decade, making the projected growth rate five times faster.

Energy demand is growing as we electrify the grid and see more data centers come online, and energy security has become a top priority for the U.S. If you're looking to capitalize on this structural long-term demand for energy, here are four excellent stocks to buy with $2,500 and hold forever.

1. This company's extensive technology helps support the power grid

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is a leading company in the electric power industry, following its spin-off from General Electric (now GE Aerospace) in 2024. The company operates as an independent energy technology company providing services and technologies that support the electric system.

The company operates a vast fleet of GE-built equipment worldwide, primarily comprising gas, steam, and wind turbines, as well as grid infrastructure. In total, GE Vernova's installed base generates over one-quarter of the world's electricity, providing steady sales from equipment, as well as revenue from maintaining and modernizing existing infrastructure.

GE Vernova is a strong pure play on rising U.S. energy demand. As data center buildout continues, high demand for its efficient gas turbines is surging. That's because one of the primary obstacles for hyperscalers is energy and the time it takes to expand the power grid. Because its gas turbines can be installed in months, not years, it is ideal for rapid energy deployment.

As of late 2025, GE Vernova's backlog is $135 billion, and it expects it could grow to $200 billion by 2028. In its gas turbine segment alone, the pipeline of signed orders and slot reservations is approaching 70 GW, showing robust demand for future services.

2. This integrated oil and gas company is focusing on natural gas for future growth

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies in the U.S. The company has a diverse portfolio of assets across Guyana and the resource-rich Permian Basin, along with key liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Exxon operates an integrated business model, encompassing both upstream (exploration and production) and downstream (refining crude oil into petroleum products and chemicals) operations. This helps smooth out some of the cyclicality in the oil and gas business, which can lead to fluctuations in earnings and share price.

Many may view ExxonMobil as an oil stock, but the real opportunity over the next decade will come from its natural gas business. To meet growing energy demand, the U.S. will need more natural gas alongside other energy sources such as nuclear, wind, and solar.

As noted above for GE Vernova, demand for gas turbines is robust, which should benefit ExxonMobil as it doubles down on natural gas and LNG.

3. Growing demand bodes well for the largest natural gas producer in the U.S.

EQT (NYSE: EQT) is one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S., with a focus on extracting gas from the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin. Its business includes the exploration and production of natural gas, as well as the transportation and sale of the gas to utilities, power plants, LNG exporters, and other industrial users.

As noted above, natural gas is a cleaner-burning alternative to other fuels and can help address growing energy demand today, rather than in years to come. The versatility of natural gas enables it to power homes and factories, as well as serve as a key component in the production of chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics.

One major growth market for U.S. LNG is Europe and Asia, where countries are replacing coal with natural gas and reducing dependence on less stable energy suppliers. This should help provide sustained demand over the coming years. The U.S. is the world's largest LNG exporter, shipping 11.9 billion cubic feet per day in 2024, and continues to expand export terminals.

4. Earn an attractive dividend yield with this pipeline operator

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is a midstream giant with over 50,000 miles of pipelines, as well as storage, terminaling, and processing facilities. What makes pipeline operators appealing is that they are paid based on the volume of product they transport, rather than on commodity price.

The company operates as a master limited partnership (MLP), a pass-through entity that combines the tax benefits of a partnership with the liquidity of publicly traded stock. As a result, the company must return most of its income to investors through distributions and yields 6.8%, making it highly appealing to income-focused investors.

The pipeline operator has over $5.1 billion in capital projects under construction, including new processing plants and export terminals, as it seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for natural gas. As global energy demand grows, with natural gas as a leading fuel source, Enterprise Products Partners is well-positioned for growth in the years ahead.

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 31, 2025.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in EQT and ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EQT. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners and Ge Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.