4 Dollar Store Myths You Shouldn't Believe

Until I had kids, I rarely, if ever, shopped at my local dollar store. It's not that I had something against snagging goods at a discount. Quite the contrary -- I'm the sort of person who thinks finding ways to save money is actually fun. Rather, I just didn't think to stop into the dollar store at that stage of life.

As such, my first few dollar store trips caught me by surprise. But now that I'm a seasoned dollar store enthusiast, I'm here to bust some of the myths I frequently hear about dollar stores.

1. Everything costs $1

Logic would perhaps dictate that everything you'll find at a dollar store will, in fact, cost $1. But that's not the case. First of all, more recently, some dollar stores have raised their prices to $1.25 as a response to inflation. So if you'll be shopping at your local dollar store, don't be shocked if some or most items cost a little more.

On the other hand, some products may be less than $1. At my local store, birthday cards, for example, are $0.50 each.

2. You can't buy anything of real value

Dollar stores aren't just a go-to place for party bag favors or cheap knick-knacks. Dollar store shelves are commonly loaded with household essentials -- everything from grocery items to cleaners to toiletries.

Now, I'll be honest in that most of the time, when I visit the dollar store, it's to buy things like crafting supplies or party bag fillers instead of food. But sometimes, I'll grab a grocery item on the way out if it's something we need or something I don't think my local supermarket carries.

It's also worth noting that some dollar stores have expanded their product lines to include refrigerated groceries. My local store doesn't, so I can't speak to the selection you might find. But imagine how convenient it would be to load up on art supplies at the dollar store and grab a half-gallon of milk on the way out?

3. You can only find no-name or off-brand items at dollar stores

You might assume the items you'll find at dollar stores are brands you've never heard of. But actually, many of the brands I buy already are brands I see at the dollar store. So if there's a specific type of soap or cleaner you like, it pays to see if your dollar store has it at a lower price point.

4. You'll find the cheapest prices at the dollar store

Whether you'll get the best deal at your local dollar store really depends on what you're buying. For things like school supplies (think markers, crayons, and such), it's hard to find a lower price point. But certain food or household items may actually be cheaper at the supermarket if there's a sale going on.

Also, if you have a Costco or Sam's Club membership, it may be less expensive to purchase some items in bulk. For example, my kids love instant mac and cheese, and you can find it at the dollar store for cheap. But buying a case of it will often mean paying less money per box or cup.

Get the facts on dollar stores

Shopping at dollar stores could end up saving you money and sparing you a whopping credit card tab at the end of the month. Rather than make assumptions about dollar stores, check one out to see if shopping there might benefit you.

