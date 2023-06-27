4 Dividend-Paying Stocks Likely to Benefit From AI

AI has been the talk of the town for the past year-plus, and today I am going to combine artificial intelligence and dividend stocks to give you the best of both worlds.

In today's video, I look at four AI-related dividend stocks to invest in. One of those is a company already leading the charge, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Check out this short video, consider subscribing, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 21, 2023. The video was published on June 26, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Broadcom and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.