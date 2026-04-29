4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in May

Key Points

Josh D'Amaro will watch over his firstearnings callas CEO next week.

Two big Disney films will premiere in May.

Several new attractions will open at Disney World later this month, ahead of the peak summer travel season.

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Every month matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but May is going to be particularly busy. Disney has not one, but two big movies hitting theaters. The media also has several new attractions debuting in Florida, kicking off what is calls Disney's Cool Kids' Summer event.

There's also a critical financial update for Disney next week. With Disney's global entertainment empire facing headwinds, are the tailwinds still there? Important numbers will come out in May. With Disney stock kicking off this week on a 10% year-to-date decline, let's take a closer look at four dates that can help turn the House of Mouse around.

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May 1

After a quiet April at the multiplex, Disney has two big movies coming out in May. The first theatrical release for Disney is The Devil Wears Prada 2. It hits the silver screen this weekend. Disney didn't put out the original; 20th Century Fox hit the market with The Devil Wears Prada 20 years ago. Disney acquired the studio in 2019.

Disney has done a good job of breathing new life into 20th Century Fox's Avatar franchise. The 2006 release of The Devil Wears Prada made a modest $125 million at the box office. There were 13 other movies that fared better that year. Things should work better this time, and not just because ticket prices have more than doubled since then.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt return, brighter stars than they were two decades ago. The film has also become a cult classic, now with multigenerational appeal. Early predictions have The Devil Wears Prada 2 generating roughly $500 million worldwide in ticket sales.

May 6

It won't be just another Disney earnings report on Wednesday morning next week. It will be Josh D'Amaro's first earnings call as CEO. With global skirmishes and rising fuel prices, it will be interesting to see whether international theme parks are losing turnstile clicks. Closer to home, are families reconsidering road trips to visit Disneyland in California or Disney World in Florida?

Analysts aren't holding out for much. They see revenue rising 5% to $24.8 billion for the fiscal second quarter that ended in March. The bar is even lower for the bottom line, with Wall Street pros targeting a 3% increase to $1.49 a share. Disney's own guidance from early February is modeling double-digit growth in operating income in the second half of the fiscal year. It will be interesting to see if that's the case, now that we're already one month into that part of Disney's fiscal year. The media giant will have no shortage of reasons to talk back its initial optimism, but it will also be that much more potent if it's weathering the storm well since its last update.

May 22

Three weeks after The Devil Wears Prada 2's premiere, Disney brings an even bigger franchise to the cinema. The Mandalorian & Grogu taps the potent Star Wars property that put Disney+ on the map shortly after its 2019 launch.

It's a high-profile release, but naturally, this one can go either way. A story that cultivated an audience on the small screen doesn't typically inspire blockbuster ticket sales at the multiplex. It will need good reviews and strong word of mouth. As Mando himself says on the show, "This is the way." In three weeks, this is also the weigh.

May 26

There are plenty of dates for Disney World fans to watch in the coming weeks. The updated Big Thunder Mountain Railroad mine coaster reopens on May 3. Many of Disney's global theme parks will have Star War-themed celebration the next day, as "May the Fourth" is considered the franchise's unofficial holiday. A new Grogu-themed mission will be added to the popular Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run simulator on May 22, coinciding with the new film's release.

However, the real days that Florida theme park enthusiasts are circling will take place near the end of the month. New experiences are rolling out at all of Disney World's gated attractions. Epcot will have guests flying high with the introduction of Soarin' Across America. The Muppets will take over the Rock & Roller Coaster thrill ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Bluey will make his Florida debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Jessie's Roundup transforms The Diamond Horseshoe saloon into an interactive revue featuring Toy Story characters.

Disney World has some major E-ticket attractions coming in the next few years. This spring, it will be a series of bunt singles, but when you're a contact hitter like Disney, string enough hits together, and you're going to bring everybody home sooner or later.

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Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.