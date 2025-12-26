4 Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Demand and Durable Moats for 2026

Cybersecurity remains a growing market as organizations digitize and attackers scale. Demand is structural and expected to continue growing through 2026 as threats evolve and architectures move to the cloud and AI. High-profile breaches, ransomware and nation-state cyber warfare have pushed cybersecurity to a board-level and national security priority, driving investment even in volatile economic conditions. Moreover, stricter data-protection regulations and growing reliance on cloud, remote work, 5G and IoT have made strong security essential for business continuity and digital trust, positioning cybersecurity as a fast-growing and resilient technology segment.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is estimated to go from $218.98 billion in 2025 to $562.77 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.40%. The cybersecurity market presents robust investment opportunities as cyber threats intensify, particularly in the finance, healthcare and government sectors. Key opportunities lie in AI-driven security, managed security services and zero-trust architectures, with additional upside in emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific and South America.

While the sector benefits from strong secular tailwinds, cybersecurity stocks face several headwinds, including intense competition in the market that can weigh on pricing and margins, and rapid technological change that can quickly render solutions obsolete. Regulatory complexity and high talent costs further add to near-term risks despite strong long-term demand.

As cyber threats accelerate across cloud, IoT and enterprise environments, cybersecurity stocks usually benefit because the companies are forced to spend more on protection and investors should focus on market leaders with strong platforms, recurring revenue, healthy margins and consistent cash flow growth. Here are four cybersecurity stocks, each with strong demand indicators and clear competitive moats, worth focusing on in 2026: Qualys Inc. QLYS, Fortinet Inc. FTNT, CrowdStrike CRWD and Palo Alto Networks PANW.

4 Cybersecurity Stocks for a Safe 2026 Portfolio

Qualys is a leading provider of information security solutions, offering a range of IT, security, and compliance tools, including asset management, cloud-native security and web application protection. QLYS’ continuous product innovation drives growth, particularly in Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response.

Following a stronger-than-expected third quarter, it raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now anticipates revenues of $665.8 million to $667.8 million, up from the prior estimate of $656 million to $662 million, implying a 10% year-over-year increase. It also revised its non-GAAP earnings forecast to $6.93–$7.00 per share, up from the earlier range of $6.20–$6.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 9.6% over the past 60 days to $6.98. The stock has lost 1.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s fall of 11.3%. QLYS currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fortinet provides network security appliances and Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions to enterprises, service providers and governments, integrating firewall, VPN, antivirus, intrusion prevention, web filtering, anti-spam and WAN acceleration. Strength in demand from large enterprise customers and growth in the company's security subscriptions amid a slowdown in networking products, along with challenges in sales execution and marketing efficiency, are driving FTNT stock’s prospects.

However, full-year guidance of $6.72-$6.78 billion revenue appears conservative given current momentum. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 6.8% over the past 60 days to $2.69. The stock has plunged 21.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s fall of 11.3%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike specializes in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services. Its strong Falcon platform, with 29 cloud modules, enhances competitiveness and attracts new users. The AI-driven demand, along with its record sales pipeline and ongoing customer adoption of the Falcon platform, reinforces strong confidence as it closes the fourth quarter and heads into fiscal 2027.

For fiscal 2026, CrowdStrike now expects revenues between $4.797 billion and $4.807 billion compared with the previous guidance of $4.749-$4.805 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated in the band of $3.70-$3.72, up from the prior estimate of $3.60-$3.72. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 1.1% over the past 60 days to $3.71. The stock has lost 5.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s fall of 11.4%. It has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide. In July 2025, it agreed to acquire CyberArk Software CYBR. The integration of CyberArk will strengthen Palo Alto Networks’ platform strategy by delivering unified, identity-aware security across Strata and Cortex, disrupting legacy IAM with security-first privilege controls and enabling secure adoption of agentic AI through just-in-time, least-privilege access. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to PANW’s revenue growth and gross margin, and to free cash flow per share by fiscal 2028 after synergies are realized. Approved by both companies’ boards, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 1.3% over the past 60 days to $3.84. The stock has lost 7.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s fall of 11.3%. PANW currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

