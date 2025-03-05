4 Cybersecurity Stocks in Focus Amid Rising Cyber Threats

In today’s hyper-connected world, cybersecurity is no longer optional — it’s essential. The frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are escalating, affecting businesses, governments and consumers alike. Ransomware attacks, phishing scams and data breaches continue to surge, costing companies billions in damages annually. According to a report by Statista, worldwide cybercrime costs are expected to skyrocket from $9.22 trillion in 2024 to $15.63 trillion by 2029, highlighting the urgent need for advanced security solutions.

With digital transformation accelerating, the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions has never been higher. The global cybersecurity market, valued at $193.73 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $562.72 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3%, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights. This growth is fueled by increasing cloud adoption, remote work trends and stringent regulatory data protection regulations. Companies like Palo Alto Network, Inc. PANW, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and F5 Inc. FFIV are capitalizing on this growth with innovative and advanced solutions designed to combat cyber threats.

As cyber threats evolve, so do the methods of combating them. Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape, enabling companies to detect, prevent and respond to attacks more efficiently than ever before. Traditional security frameworks struggle to keep pace with modern cyber threats, which are evolving at an unprecedented rate. However, AI can analyze massive amounts of data, detect anomalies and identify potential breaches in real time, providing a more proactive approach to security.

Several leading cybersecurity firms are heavily investing in AI-driven security solutions to stay ahead of emerging threats. Companies such as CrowdStrike CRWD, Fortinet FTNT, Zscaler ZS and CyberArk Software CYBR are integrating AI into their platforms, enhancing their ability to protect enterprises from sophisticated cyberattacks. These firms are not only improving their security capabilities but also positioning themselves for long-term growth in a rapidly expanding market.

Our Cybersecurity Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time — just like the four mentioned above. Leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to capitalize on emerging trends.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch

CrowdStrike has emerged as a dominant force in endpoint security, leveraging AI-driven threat detection to safeguard businesses from cyber threats. Its flagship Falcon platform utilizes behavioral AI and machine learning to detect and neutralize attacks in real time. Unlike traditional antivirus software, Falcon continuously improves its detection capabilities by analyzing extensive data, making it one of the most advanced endpoint protection solutions in the industry.

CrowdStrike has reported exceptional revenue growth, with annual recurring revenues (ARR) surpassing $4 billion in the fiscal year 2025. This reflects strong enterprise adoption and confidence in CrowdStrike’s AI-driven approach.

CrowdStrike’s cloud-first strategy has expanded beyond endpoint security into areas such as cloud security, identity protection and extended detection and response (XDR). Additionally, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has improved its profitability, with expanding gross margins and strong free cash flow, solidifying its position as a long-term investment opportunity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fortinet is a global leader in network security, offering a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including next-generation firewalls, endpoint security and AI-driven threat intelligence. Unlike many of its competitors, Fortinet differentiates itself by providing high-performance security solutions at a lower cost, making it an attractive choice for enterprises looking for cost-efficient cybersecurity solutions.

The company’s FortiAI platform employs deep learning to automate threat detection and response, reducing the time it takes to identify and neutralize cyber threats. Fortinet has also integrated AI-driven analytics into its FortiGuard Security Services, enhancing its predictive threat intelligence capabilities.

Fortinet stands out for its strong financial performance, consistently delivering profitability and robust free cash flow. Its expanding market share reflects the growing demand for its AI-enhanced security solutions, particularly among enterprises seeking high-performance protection at competitive pricing. With a solid balance sheet and continued investment in AI-driven security innovations, this Zacks Rank #2 company remains a compelling choice for investors looking to capitalize on cybersecurity’s long-term growth.

Zscaler is a pioneer in zero-trust security, a crucial framework as organizations move to cloud-based infrastructures. Its cloud-native Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform ensures that only authorized users can access corporate resources, regardless of location or device. This model is particularly important as cyber threats targeting remote workers and cloud applications continue to rise.

Zscaler has made significant advancements in AI-powered security analytics, enhancing visibility into network activity and allowing organizations to detect and block threats before they escalate. Zscaler serves more than 45% of Fortune 500 companies, highlighting its growing enterprise adoption. Its strong customer retention rate, consistently above 120%, underscores the effectiveness and value of its security solutions.

Zscaler’s financial performance has remained robust, with expanding revenues driven by demand for its AI-enhanced security offerings. As businesses and governments continue prioritizing zero-trust frameworks, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is well-positioned to benefit from this long-term trend.

CyberArk Software is a leader in privileged access management (PAM), a critical area of cybersecurity that protects organizations from identity-based attacks. With cyber threats increasingly targeting user credentials and privileged accounts, CyberArk Software’s AI-driven solutions secure enterprises by preventing unauthorized access to sensitive systems. Its Identity Security Platform integrates AI and automation to detect and mitigate risks in real time, making it a key player in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

CyberArk Software has consistently expanded its cloud-based offerings, transitioning more customers to a subscription-based model, which enhances revenue stability and long-term growth prospects. Its strong presence among Fortune 500 companies underscores its importance in protecting high-value enterprise assets. The rise of AI-driven cyber threats has further bolstered the demand for its zero-trust security solutions, including AI-enhanced identity authentication and threat detection.

Financially, CyberArk Software has demonstrated solid revenue growth, benefiting from increasing enterprise cybersecurity budgets. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s leadership in identity security, coupled with rising demand for AI-powered defenses, makes it an attractive long-term investment in the cybersecurity sector.

