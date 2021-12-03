4 Cryptos to Buy at an Early Growth Stage

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Just like equities, investors can have a diversified portfolio within the cryptocurrency space. There are some established cryptos to buy that provide stability in terms of returns. On the other hand, there are altcoins that can be considered high-beta investments.

It’s not uncommon for venture capitalists to get 100 times or 1000x returns on their investment. Of course, there are business ideas that fail. However, even if one investment delivers multi-fold returns, it makes up for losses in others.

In the world of cryptocurrency, investing in early-stage projects can be similar to venture capital investing. There are non-speculative projects that have ambitious long-term plans. Thus, considering exposure to these early-stage projects and holding with patience is likely to be the key to making big money from the cryptocurrency world.

This column talks about four cryptos to buy that look attractive to hold through 2022. I would again emphasize that even good projects can fail. Investors, therefore, need to have a diversified portfolio. And while these coins/tokens are attractive, going overboard on early-stage projects can be risky.

Overall, though, I believe that some exposure can be considered to these projects. In my view, all these projects can deliver multi-fold returns in the next few quarters.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a deeper look into the cryptos to buy at an early growth stage.

Vera (CCC: VERA-USD )

(CCC: ) Waterfall DeFi (CCC: WTF-USD )

(CCC: ) MarketMove (CCC: MOVE-USD )

(CCC: ) ShopNEXT (CCC:NEXT-USD)

Now, let’s jump in and analyze each one a bit closer.

Cryptos to Buy: Vera (VERA)

Source: Shutterstock

Last month, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO opined that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be big or bigger than crypto trading. If this view holds true, quality tokens in the NFT space are worth considering for 2022. And this is one reason to consider Vera among the top cryptos to buy with the project still at an early stage.

Vera token entered the market in September 2021 and has moved higher by more than 300% in the last month. This does not come as a surprise considering the interest in NFT.

However, the NFT euphoria is not the only reason to consider Vera token. As an overview, the objective of the Vera project is to make NFTs work for investors. The project will allow investors to rent, lend and mortgage non-fungible tokens.

Therefore, Vera is possibly the first project in the NFT space that allows the marketplace to generate a new revenue stream. It’s also worth noting that the project is backed by investors that include Animoca Brands, a leader in blockchain gaming and NFTs. The company already raised $4 million before the IDO public sale.

Another point worth noting is that the project has initially launched NFT rentals in the Ethereum Mainnet. In the coming months, NFT mortgage and rentals are due to be launched in Binance Smart Chain, Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) and Solona (CCC:SOL-USD). This will provide the project with significantly higher visibility.

Waterfall DeFi (WTF)

Source: Yevhen Vitte/Shutterstock.com

As the assets locked in the world of decentralized finance increase, Waterfall DeFi is an interesting project. The objective of Waterfall DeFi is to provide conservative DeFi users with a stable and predictable yield. At the same time, the project allows risk-taking users to leverage their capital for higher gains.

One reason to like Waterfall is the team behind the project. The project has professionals from organizations that include Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and McKinsey.

Initially, Waterfall will have a fixed set of DeFi portfolio assets. The senior tranche has a low risk and a lower yield. The junior tranche will provide a higher yield. However, as the project progresses, Waterfall will allow users to select their own portfolio of tranched products.

Waterfall DeFi is also attractive considering the staking program. Currently, the project is offering a 100% APR on flexible staking. Therefore, even if the token remains sideways, investors are positioned to get healthy returns.

Overall, with volatility in the cryptocurrency market, Waterfall DeFi is likely to attract investors. Even if a low-risk portfolio is chosen, the returns are attractive considering the fact that interest rates remain artificially low globally.

Cryptos to Buy: MarketMove (MOVE)

Source: PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

Last month, I discussed Move token as one of the top cryptos to buy for 2022. The price of the token is higher by 346% since that column. Even after the big rally, I believe that the token is positioned for further upside.

MarketMove project was listed in September 2021. The project aims at helping investors avoid scams in the cryptocurrency world. Recently, MarketMove launched a comprehensive Safety Audit that allows investors to identify potential rug pulls and honeypots.

In the coming months, MarketMove will provide investors with additional features like stop-loss and limit orders for decentralized exchanges. Furthermore, the project aims to raise $5 to $10 million from investors to accelerate product development.

MarketMove also announced a “Move X” project, which the management believes to be game-changing. While the details are still awaited on Move X, the token is likely to trend higher in the coming weeks as the whitepaper is released.

I also like the fact that the token is hyper-deflationary. Initially, MarketMove had one trillion tokens and 75% were burnt at launch. With each buy and sell transaction, the tokens are burnt. Currently, 236.5 billion tokens are in circulation. As trading volume increases with higher visibility, the token is likely to be scarce.

Overall, MarketMove seems to have a strong use case and the project is utilizing the power of artificial intelligence to help investors. With a big marketing campaign impending along with a potential Binance listing in the first quarter of 2022, the outlook is bullish.

ShopNEXT (NEXT)

Source: Shutterstock

The next coin, which was recently listed on Gate.io, is another name among cryptos to buy at an early growth stage.

As the name suggests, ShopNEXT is related to online shopping. It’s the first shop-to-earn website where users are rewarded in cryptos for shopping online.

The project already has attractive partners, which includes Binance Pay and Shopiness. The latter is a top cashback and loyalty platform in Vietnam with 700,000 users. The partnership with Shopiness has allowed the project to integrate the sales & marketing system with more than 600 brands.

In terms of the project roadmap, ShopNEXT has initially launched the mobile app in six Southeast Asian markets.

In Q1 2022, the project aims to launch in-shop rewards in Vietnam. Additionally, the plan is to increase the user base in other markets globally by Q3 2022. Clearly, the project seems ambitious and has strong backing from investors.

The Tokenomics of the project also seems attractive. The total supply of NEXT coin is one billion. However, the token release schedule is almost over a period of four years.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun was long MarketMove (MOVE). The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modelling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock-specific articles with a focus on the technology, energy and commodities sectors.

