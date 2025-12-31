4 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2026

Key Points

After running circles around the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite in 2024, the crypto market decisively underperformed stocks in 2025.

A lack of well-defined catalysts could make things challenging for the world's largest digital currency, Bitcoin, and the hottest bridge currency, XRP, in the new year.

Meanwhile, an expected deluge of spot crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals may spark investor interest in altcoins.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

What a difference a year makes in the cryptocurrency arena. Whereas digital currencies left Wall Street's iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-powered Nasdaq Composite eating their dust in 2024, it's been a different story in 2025.

Despite a catalyst-fueled year, the cumulative value of all digital currencies has declined by 9% to $2.97 trillion, as of late afternoon on Dec. 27. This compares to double-digit gains for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, all of which ascended to several record-closing highs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While 2025 has been somewhat of a disappointment, many of the most popular cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), have crushed Wall Street's major stock indexes over the last decade. This fact has crypto investors excited about the future.

However, 2026 looks to be a mixed bag for cryptocurrencies. While there are catalysts and silver linings to look forward to, there are also reasons to believe it'll be another wild and potentially disappointing ride.

1. The crypto winter returns

The first prediction for 2026 is that history repeats in the digital currency space with the return of the crypto winter.

A "crypto winter" is a term that describes a period of decline for digital currencies, often accompanied by lower trading volume and poor investor sentiment. The latter can be particularly worrisome for cryptocurrencies, given that investor emotions are a core driver of directional price movement.

Significant downdrafts in the crypto market have been occurring every four years, with prior drops in 2018 and 2022 leading to peak-to-trough drops of approximately 80% and 70%, respectively. As of this writing, the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is already more than 30% below its 52-week high.

The prevailing issue for cryptocurrencies is that there aren't any major catalysts for the new year. Bitcoin, which accounts for 59% of the total digital currency market value, is well beyond its halving event. Furthermore, President Donald Trump's election and the passage of the Genius Act are in the rearview mirror.

Without anything tangible for investors to hold onto and Bitcoin on the verge of a technical breakdown -- technical analysis often plays a big role with digital currencies -- the crypto winter appears likely to return in 2026.

2. Bitcoin treasury strategies lose their luster

Secondly, don't be shocked if one of Wall Street's hottest trends in 2025, the Bitcoin treasury strategy, turns into one of its biggest duds in 2026.

Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is the company responsible for sparking the idea of purchasing and holding Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets. Since buying 21,454 Bitcoin for $250 million in August 2020, Strategy has gone on to spend more than $50 billion to acquire a total of 671,268 Bitcoin. Strategy now holds roughly 3.2% of all the Bitcoin that'll ever be mined.

The concern is that most companies attempting to follow Strategy's footsteps are unproven and are losing money. While issuing stock and/or convertible debt to purchase Bitcoin has temporarily boosted demand for the world's largest digital currency, this demand isn't sustainable. There's only so much purchasing power that money-losing micro- and small-cap companies have at their disposal.

Additionally, companies embracing the Bitcoin treasury strategy have consistently traded at significant multiples to the net asset value (NAV) of their digital assets. Paying a double-digit or triple-digit percentage premium to NAV makes absolutely no sense when spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have made it easier than ever to invest in the No. 1 digital currency.

Lastly, if my first prediction comes to fruition, investor interest in companies employing a Bitcoin treasury strategy should wane.

3. XRP falls back to $1

The third prediction for 2026 is undoubtedly an unpopular one: XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) will plummet back to $1.

The last 14 months have essentially been a perfect storm of good news for XRP and its faithful investors. Trump's November 2024 election paved the way for a pro-crypto president to be in the White House. This was followed by a resolution to litigation between the U.S. government and Ripple -- Ripple being the company whose payment network uses XRP as its bridge currency in transactions. Finally, the approval of spot XRP ETFs led to a surge in cash inflows and increased investor interest.

However, 2026 looks to be a far more challenging year. Specifically, XRP lacks the slam-dunk catalysts that propelled it higher since November 2024. Without clear-cut catalysts, XRP could struggle to gain upward momentum.

XRP's adoption rate and utility aren't as impressive as advertised, either. Whereas more than 11,000 financial institutions use the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (better known as SWIFT) for their cross-border payments, only an estimated 300 global financial institutions are utilizing XRP.

It's also worth noting that Ripple's payment network doesn't require XRP to be used as the bridge currency in all global payment transactions. With no stand-alone value, XRP could quickly lose its luster in the new year.

4. A deluge of spot crypto ETFs will hit Wall Street

On the bright side, investor access to cryptocurrencies may soon be easier than ever. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, 125 cryptocurrency ETFs were awaiting regulatory approval as of mid-December.

In 2025, we witnessed the debut of spot crypto ETFs for Solana, Litecoin, and XRP. In 2026, we're likely to see spot crypto ETF approvals for Avalanche, Cardano, and Polkadot, among others.

Spot crypto ETFs hold two important purposes for the digital currency space. First, they make it easier than ever for investors to gain exposure to these assets without having to purchase them on an obscure cryptocurrency exchange. With digital currencies primarily driven by social media interest and investor emotions, spot crypto ETFs help increase investor awareness.

Additionally, cash inflows are common following the approval of a spot ETF for a specific digital currency. Multi-week cash inflows can provide a short-term boost to altcoins.

Spot ETF approvals may provide just enough of a boost to allow some of the largest altcoins to outperform Bitcoin in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 31, 2025.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.