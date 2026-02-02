4 Consumer Staple Picks With the Right Setup to Top Earnings Estimates

As the quarterly earnings season gathers pace, investor attention is increasingly shifting toward the Consumer Staples sector, a group traditionally viewed as a defensive stronghold during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. Companies operating in this space benefit from steady demand for essential products such as food, beverages, household necessities and personal care items, which tend to remain resilient, even as discretionary spending fluctuates.



While higher interest rates and cautious consumer sentiment have tempered overall spending patterns, staple consumption has remained relatively stable, allowing many companies to sustain revenue visibility and cash flow generation. This inherent resilience, along with disciplined execution and operational efficiency, has positioned several consumer staple stocks for potential earnings outperformance this season.



Per the latest Zacks Earnings Preview, the Consumer Staples sector is likely to witness a revenue increase of 2.4%, whereas the bottom line is expected to decline 2.4% this earnings season.

Key Trends Shaping the Season

In recent quarters, consumer staple companies have operated in a challenging environment marked by elevated input costs, evolving consumer preferences and heightened pricing sensitivity. Tariffs and trade-related levies on imported raw materials, packaging components and intermediate goods have added incremental cost pressures, particularly for companies with global supply chains.



In response, many players have taken steps to mitigate these headwinds by diversifying sourcing, localizing production where feasible and renegotiating supplier contracts. These efforts, combined with improved logistics efficiency, better freight cost visibility relative to prior periods and tighter inventory management, have helped stabilize cost structures and improve margin predictability heading into earnings.



At the same time, pricing discipline and favorable product mix remain important tools for offsetting cost pressures. By leveraging brand strength, innovation and targeted price actions in essential and higher-growth categories, companies have largely protected demand while supporting profitability. Broader operating trends point to stabilizing volume conditions and improved clarity on input costs, suggesting that the most intense margin pressures may be moderating.



With defensive demand, more manageable tariff-related pressures and continued cost discipline acting as supportive factors, select consumer staple stocks appear well-positioned to surpass earnings estimates this season.

How to Make the Right Choice?

Although pinpointing clear outperformers with certainty is difficult, our proprietary methodology makes the process somewhat easier. With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have picked a few Consumer Staple players, which are positioned to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate this earnings season.



Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of an earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

4 Consumer Staple Stocks With Earnings Beat Potential

The Hershey Company HSY enters the earnings season supported by strong brand equity and disciplined pricing across its core confectionery portfolio. The company continues to invest in core franchises through innovation, marketing and packaging refreshes. Beyond confectionery, HSY is steadily expanding its salty and better-for-you snacks portfolio, helping reduce reliance on any single category. Ongoing productivity initiatives, a favorable product mix and cost controls have helped the company navigate input cost and trade-related pressures. With disciplined execution, strong retailer relationships and resilient consumer demand, Hershey looks well-placed.

Hershey Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hershey Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hershey Company (The) Quote

Hershey currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $1.40 in the past 30 days. Hershey has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 15%, on average. The company will report numbers on Feb. 5, before the opening bell. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Estee Lauder Companies EL also deserves mention. The beauty giant is working through a multi-year transition aimed at restoring sustainable growth and improving operational focus. Management is sharpening execution by prioritizing its strongest brands, accelerating innovation, and expanding digital and social capabilities. The company is also simplifying its organization to improve speed, efficiency and decision-making. Skincare and fragrance remain core growth engines, supported by global brand equity and innovation depth. As consumer demand stabilizes across key regions, Estee Lauder’s scale, prestige positioning and renewed focus on execution keep it well-positioned for growth.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

EL currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.62 and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 EPS has risen from 80 to 83 cents in the past 30 days. Estee Lauder has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.6%, on average. The company is slated to report results on Feb. 5, before the opening bell.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is focused on driving demand through innovation, expanded distribution and stronger in-store execution. Strategic partnerships are improving shelf placement, merchandising and national reach, while recent portfolio additions allow CELH to serve multiple consumer segments. With strong brand loyalty, rising awareness and disciplined execution, Celsius Holdings appears well-positioned to continue gaining relevance and share within the evolving energy category.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has remained unchanged at 19 cents in the past 30 days. CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.9%, on average. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST has been benefiting from the global expansion of the energy drink category and its strong connection with consumers through lifestyle, sports and music culture. Management is focused on keeping the brand fresh through steady product innovation while maintaining consistency in quality. The company’s broad portfolio allows it to address different consumer needs, occasions and taste preferences, supporting repeat consumption and loyalty. International expansion and local production strengthen market presence and operational efficiency. With disciplined pricing, effective marketing and a proven operating model, Monster Beverage remains poised to capture growth.

Monster Beverage Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Monster Beverage Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Monster Beverage Corporation Quote

Monster Beverage currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.16% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share has risen by a penny to 50 cents in the past 30 days. MNST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.

