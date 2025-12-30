4 Computer Peripheral Stocks In Focus Amid Prospering Industry Trends

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry players like INVE and TACT are well-poised to benefit from the growing demand for professional gaming accessories, touchscreen and wireless devices, smart glasses and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) solutions. A continuously improving shipment of personal computers (PCs) bodes well for PC peripheral market prospects.Moreover, the solid demand for 3D-printed health equipment due to its ability to provide personalized, cost-effective and on-demand medical solutions that were previously difficult or impossible with traditional manufacturing has been a tailwind. The growing adoption of RFID technology due to its ability to automate tracking, boost operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences across industries like retail, healthcare and logistics is also aiding the growth of companies in the computer peripheral industry.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry comprises companies that offer computer input, output and storage devices. These include keyboards, mice, LCD panels, smart glass, analog-to-digital imaging solutions, touch sensors, 3D printers & additive manufacturing and transaction-based printer products, among others. Moreover, video gaming accessories, including gaming mice, wired gaming headsets, in-ear gaming headphones and controllers for Xbox One and PlayStation, are offered by these companies. The highly competitive nature of the industry is encouraging participants to develop innovative and relevant products that meet the current demand trend. This is strengthening their product portfolios.

Trends Shaping the Future of the Computer-Peripheral Equipment Industry

Shift in Consumer Preference, a Key Catalyst: The gradual shift in consumer preference from mobile gaming to a more professional gaming experience is a major growth driver. The launch of advanced gaming devices and the rising popularity of e-sports leagues are expected to boost prospects. Markedly, e-sports is also likely to continue aiding the total addressable market in the gaming peripheral industry. In addition, the 3D printing market presents a favorable long-term investment opportunity as a large number of engineers, designers, architects and entrepreneurs are resorting to 3D solutions for primary designing and product modeling. Additionally, the increasing adoption of advanced 3D technologies across various industries, including medical, aerospace and automotive, is a significant driving force for this industry.

Expanding Global Footprint: The expansion of the total addressable market bodes well for the industry participants. As per a report by The Business Research Company, the global computer peripherals equipment market size is projected to reach $183.53 billion by 2029 from $162.9 billion in 2025, indicating a CAGR of 3% during the period. Deepening penetration into price-sensitive regions, such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, through low-cost, high-quality products aids growth prospects.

Improving Commercial PC Demand to Boost Prospects: An increase in commercial PC demand is likely to benefit the computer peripheral industry’s prospects in the near term. Rising interest in PCs equipped with on-device AI capabilities is likely to drive demand for commercial PCs. The beginning of the PC refreshment cycle and Windows 11 upgrades are expected to remain key catalysts for PC market growth in the quarters ahead. This will provide further growth momentum to the computer peripheral equipment industry as PCs are the primary drivers of sales for companies in this space.

Macroeconomic Headwinds May Impact IT Spending: High interest rates and prolonged inflationary conditions are affecting consumer spending. On the other hand, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. The U.S. government’s new tariff policies on imports could raise costs for both suppliers and end-users in the coming months. This does not bode well for the prospects of the computer peripheral equipment market in the near term.

Elevated Operating Expenses to Hurt Profitability: To survive in the highly competitive computer peripheral market, each player is aggressively investing in research and development to enhance their product portfolio and broaden their capabilities. Moreover, companies are seeking to improve their sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by expanding their sales force. Elevated operating expenses, aimed at capturing more market share, are likely to dent margins in the near term.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #32, which places it in the top 13% of approximately 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates robust near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential.

Given the bright industry outlook, several stocks are worth watching. However, before we present the stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500 but Lags Sector

The Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the trailing 12 months but has outperformed the S&P 500 composite.

The industry has soared 25.2% during this period. The S&P 500 and the broader sector have risen 20.1% and 27.9%, respectively, over the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month P/S, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer peripheral stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 0.87X compared with the S&P 500’s 5.31X and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.64X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 4.81X, as low as 0.20X and at the median of 0.75X, as the chart below shows.

Trailing 12-Month P/S Ratio (Industry vs. S&P 500)

Trailing 12-Month P/S Ratio (Industry vs. Sector)

4 Computer Peripheral Stocks to Watch

Identiv offers RFID, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and IoT software platforms. Its growing dominance in the RFID-enabled IoT business benefits top-line growth. The company is also benefiting from securing successful design agreements. Its technical proficiency in intellectual property, expertise in the RFID segment and ongoing deal wins position it well in the IoT market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Identiv’s 2026 loss is pegged at 70 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 90 cents projected 60 days ago. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 7.8% over the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: INVE

TransAct Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the BOHA, AccuDate, Epic and Ithaca brand names. This Zacks Rank #2 company focuses on five vertical markets — point-of-sale, gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosks and the Internet.

TransAct Technologies is benefiting from the growing demand for its products and services amid accelerated digital transformation and business automation across organizations. The company's printers are trusted worldwide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journals and other documents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 7 cents projected 60 days ago. The stock has fallen 8.5% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: TACT

Logitech is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms. The company develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices.

Logitech’s back-to-back strong quarterly results have boosted investors’ confidence in its recovery from the post-pandemic downturn. The latest results marked the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth after two and a half years of downturn post-pandemic-driven boom.

Increasing hybrid work trends are likely to boost demand for its video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools. Thriving cloud-based video conferencing services continue to be its key catalyst. The rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets should fuel the demand for peripherals and accessories. Its partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video and Microsoft are major upsides.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 11.3% to $5.61 per share over the past 60 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 24.5% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: LOGI

LG Display primarily manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display panels in a range of sizes and specifications, primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones, and medium and large-size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays and medical diagnostic equipment.

LG Display is riding on the healthy demand for its display panels from PC vendors. Recent data releases by International Data Corporation depict that PC vendors have witnessed increasing PC shipments for the past eight quarters. Ongoing PC refreshment cycle and solid sales of smartphones are likely to spur demand for this Zacks Rank #3 company’s display panels.

LG Display supplies products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 bottom line is pegged at earnings of 27 cents per share, revised upward by 3 cents over the past 60 days. The stock has surged 36.6% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: LPL

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Identiv, Inc. (INVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.