4 Cloud Computing Stocks Benefiting From AI-Driven Demand

An updated edition of the March 31, 2026, article.



Cloud computing has steadily evolved as one of the most powerful secular growth trends in the technology sector, helping business enterprises to operate, innovate and compete effectively. Improved flexibility, scalability, accessibility and cost efficiency have fueled the widespread adoption of cloud computing across industries. Leveraging virtualization technology, it has accelerated digital transformation and innovation by enabling users to access, manage and store data over the Internet without relying on physical servers or complex on-premise IT infrastructure. Cloud computing allows multiple users to share the same hardware resources through web browsers or dedicated applications connected to cloud platforms, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and resource utilization. This has also paved the way for seamless omnichannel customer engagement at significantly lower costs.



Cloud computing has emerged as an attractive theme for investors seeking to invest in blue-chip tech firms. This has made cloud computing firms, such as Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Ciena Corporation CIEN, indispensable to any investment portfolio. But before delving into these prized possessions, let us examine a little more why organizations are increasingly adopting cloud computing.



Based on a pay-per-use pricing model, enterprises only pay for the computing resources they use. This has helped business enterprises to reduce operating costs for maintaining on-site data centers and deploying IT experts to manage the infrastructure, making it a highly cost-effective solution. With easy access to a plethora of innovative technologies, cloud computing increases productivity with greater agility and flexibility, and improves scalability with higher economies of scale. Moreover, cloud computing services are delivered over a highly secure network with low latency for applications and data backup facilities for improved reliability.



Cloud computing services fall into four broad categories, namely infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and serverless and software as a service (SaaS), offering different levels of control, flexibility and management options to business enterprises. Cloud computing, which relies heavily on virtualization and automation technologies, provides the requisite infrastructure for AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) workloads. It delivers powerful computing abilities to process and analyze data, creating an ideal platform for Big Data management.



Per Grand View Research, the global cloud computing market size is expected to swell to $3,349.6 billion by 2033 from $943.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16% with a variety of capabilities across multiple industries. These include diverse use cases such as improved patient monitoring and outcomes in healthcare, personalized financial management and predictive spending, immersive learning in education, superior inventory management in retail and predictive maintenance and better supply chain management in the manufacturing sector.



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Key Cloud Computing Stocks to Watch

Alphabet has been growing rapidly in the booming cloud-computing market. Over the last few years, the company has evolved from primarily being a search engine provider to a leading provider of cloud computing technology. Google Cloud is one of the key catalysts behind the company’s growth, driven by its strengthening cloud service offerings.



The solid adoption of the Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace and continued investments in infrastructure, security, data management, analytics and AI have helped Google to expand its cloud footprint worldwide. The increasing number of cloud regions and availability zones globally has been a hallmark of Google Cloud. Currently, Google Cloud has 43 cloud regions, 130 availability zones and more than 200 network edge locations across more than 200 countries. Google Cloud is considered the third-largest cloud player among numerous cloud providers worldwide.



Alphabet’s growing GenAI capabilities and significant investments in cloud computing are potential catalysts for the future amid stiff competition in the cloud space and increasing regulatory headwinds. It has a VGM Score of B. Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Microsoft is one of the most prominent public cloud providers that delivers a wide variety of IaaS and PaaS solutions at scale. Microsoft Azure, its cloud computing platform, allows users to build, run and scale applications in the cloud. It offers a variety of services, including storage, networking, analytics and AI.



Microsoft has doubled down on the cloud computing opportunity. Azure’s increased availability in more than 60 announced regions globally has strengthened Microsoft's competitive position in the cloud computing market. Operating through a vast network of global data centers that ensure high availability and reliability for applications, Azure offers seamless access to all the services included in the portal once customers subscribe to it. Subscribers can use these services to create cloud-based resources, such as virtual machines (VMs) and databases, which can then be assembled into running environments used to host workloads and store data.



As Microsoft continues to push the boundaries of networking technology, it aims to create innovative, resilient and secure solutions that enable businesses to leverage AI and the cloud to their fullest potential. This Zacks Rank #3 stock is investing heavily in AI-powered cloud services, integrating Azure OpenAI Service, Copilot and ML into various cloud solutions, making AI a central feature of Azure to empower organizations to manage their applications with greater confidence and efficiency. It has a VGM Score of B.



Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company utilizes the Linux-based Extensible Operating System (EOS), which supports various cloud and virtualization solutions.



In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance, along with programmability that enables integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration. Arista provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. The company boasts a multi-domain modern software approach built upon a unique and differentiating foundation, the single EOS and CloudVision stack.



The versatility of Arista’s unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing and campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from other competitors in the industry. With customers increasingly deploying transformative cloud networking solutions, the company has announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has introduced cognitive Wi-Fi software that delivers intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services. It has a VGM Score of B.



Ciena has emerged as a key beneficiary of the cloud computing boom. The company’s advanced optical networking and automation solutions are witnessing strong demand as hyperscalers and telecom operators continue expanding data center infrastructure to support AI workloads and rising global data traffic. Higher demand for bandwidth and adoption of cloud architectures for generative AI applications and AI model training remain key growth drivers, as the company expects its profitability to improve on a balanced mix of new and existing customers.



Ciena is well-positioned to capitalize on the secular growth trend through its industry-leading coherent optical technology portfolio, particularly its WaveLogic platform. The company’s latest WaveLogic 6 Extreme solution supports transmission speeds of up to 1.6 terabits per second per wavelength, enabling cloud providers to scale network capacity efficiently while lowering power consumption and operating costs by maximizing existing fiber infrastructure without the need for extensive new fiber deployment.



Ciena’s portfolio, including WaveLogic, RLS, Navigator and Interconnect Solutions, remains a recognized industry standard. The company is also strengthening its position through software-driven networking solutions. Its Blue Planet automation platform helps operators simplify network management through AI-driven orchestration, analytics and automation capabilities.



Ciena’s technological leadership, expanding hyperscaler relationships and growing software capabilities position it favorably within the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure ecosystem. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 59.6%.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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