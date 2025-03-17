4 ChatGPT Prompts That Can Save Hundreds on Your Bills

You know you need to save more. If your bank account could talk, it would be screaming at you to tighten your budget. But with the price of, well, just about everything rising, figuring out how to even begin budgeting better (try saying that three times fast) can feel overwhelming.

Before you bury your head in the sand, take a breath. You might have an unexpected ally in cutting your monthly expenses: ChatGPT. After all, you already use ChatGPT to do everything from dinner ideas to breaking down complex concepts for work. Why not let it help you make some cuts to your bills?

Use these four prompts to slash unnecessary costs and save hundreds of dollars per year.

1. What Are Small Ways I Can Cut My Bills Every Month?

If you’re not even sure where to begin, a prompt like this one can give you a wide overview of areas to consider. ChatGPT can generate bulleted lists of practical, easy-to-implement tips under categories like energy efficiency, subscriptions and memberships, transportation, smart shopping and home maintenance.

You can pick one category to start with and build from there. As you master each category, layer in another, and then another, until you’ve developed a comprehensive approach to cutting your bills.

2. What Are Some Recipes That Cost $X Per Week in Groceries?

Whether you’re shopping for a family of four or cooking for one, you’re likely taking a financial hit on groceries these days. However, if you set a spending limit — say, $50 per week — you can ask ChatGPT for a meal plan that fits your budget.

Insert this prompt into ChatGPT and get back a grocery list along with a seven-day meal plan that will keep you within your spending limit. You can also tweak this prompt based on your dietary needs and preferences.

3. How Can I Save Money on My Heating Bill?

With temperatures fluctuating, you remain beholden to your thermostat. But you don’t have to suffer through high energy costs.

Use a prompt like this one, and ChatGPT will suggest strategies ranging from smaller adjustments, such as lowering your thermostat at night while you sleep or closing vents in unused rooms, to larger actions like scheduling a tune-up for your HVAC system or upgrading your home’s insulation.

4. Help Me Save Money on Utilities

This prompt will provide a detailed breakdown of ways you can save on almost all of your utilities, including water, electricity, kitchen and appliance usage, heating and cooling, and even broadband and cable.

ChatGPT will organize each suggestion by category, offering a mix of quick, easy fixes, like running your dishwasher only when it’s full, to broader lifestyle shifts such as investing in energy-efficient appliances.

Final Thoughts

ChatGPT isn’t just for answering random questions — it can actually help you keep more money in your pocket. Test out these simple prompts, and you might be surprised at how much you can trim from your monthly bills.

