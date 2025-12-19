4 Car Models (or Types of Cars) That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2026

Are you in the market for a new car, just not until the new year? There is plenty to be excited about in terms of 2026 releases, but probably the best part is that several car models are predicted to have massive drops in the spring of next year. So you have your eye on a new ride and are looking to not spend a fortune to get behind the wheel, take note.

Here are car models (or types of cars) that will likely have massive price drops in spring of 2026.

Jeep

According to Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org, Jeep is a popular brand in the U.S., but some of its models aren’t selling well because they’re priced higher than the competition.

“Particularly, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer will likely be less expensive in the spring,” Musson said, noting that the Grand Cherokee may also be offered at a lower MSRP in 2026.

Tesla

“Tesla is notorious for seemingly random price fluctuations, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it lowered prices on many of its models, especially considering the elimination of tax incentives,” Musson said.

Once buyers no longer have access to the tax credit, Musson pointed out that it will be more difficult to sell and lowering prices may be necessary to drive sales next spring.

Kia

Kia is expected to lower prices across several different cars, especially on EV models, per Musson’s calculations.

“Kia seems to have decided to focus on entry-level EVs rather than compete at the luxury level,” Musson explained. “The loss of the tax credit also plays into the lower prices.”

Non-Luxury Electric Vehicles

A Kelley Blue Book (KBB) report from October 2025 found that in September, the average transaction price (ATP) for new vehicles reached $50,080, surpassing the $50,000 threshold for the first time. This might indicate that prices on automobiles are actually going to go up, not down, in 2026.

“It’s unlikely car prices will drop by Spring of 2026,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for KBB at Cox Automotive, Inc. “Instead, they may rise.”

One group of vehicles that may see sharp price drops according to Moody are non-luxury electric cars, such as the Nissan Ariya (discontinued), Kia EV6, Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-e and Volvo EX90.

“Affordable electric cars like the Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Blazer, Nissan Leaf, Kia Niro and a few others will likely remain about the same as their MSRP,” Moody said.

