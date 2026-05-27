4 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence Stocks That 1 Billionaire Just Bought

Key Points

Nvidia is still a top-tier AI investment.

Meta Platforms is putting up strong growth while trading at a reasonable valuation.

Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor will continue benefiting from huge AI infrastructure spending.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

One place that I like to source investment ideas from is billionaire hedge fund managers. They have far more resources than individual investors do, so seeing where they're choosing to put their money can point me in the direction of smart opportunities.

All fund managers with more than $100 million under management are legally obligated to file a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission that reports their fund's holdings as of the end of each quarter. That information has to be delivered and made available to investors no later than 45 days after the quarter in question ends. So if you're going to use such data to help you pick stocks to add to your own portfolio, it's critical to follow firms that are committed to a long-term buy-and-hold mindset. With funds that take a more short-term approach to the market, positions may turn over several times during a quarter, and those shifts won't ever show up in the 13F data.

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Chase Coleman at Tiger Global Management has a long-term investment philosophy, and he just bought four artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that I think are still worth buying now: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

1. Nvidia

Nvidia is Coleman's second-largest position, behind Alphabet. During the first quarter, Tiger Global Management added 1 million shares, bringing its total investment in Nvidia to just over 12 million shares worth close to $2.6 billion at Tuesday's share prices. Nvidia is still a top AI investment pick, as its GPUs (graphics processing units) are the most popular hardware to supply the processing power for training and running AI models. The stock is also reasonably priced, trading at 24 times forward expected earnings. There's plenty of value in that stock, especially when the company is growing its revenues at an 85% pace.

Nvidia is a top AI stock and will remain that way for a long time. I think it's a great buy now, and investors should load up on it if they don't have major positions in it already.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is one of the most neutral ways to play the AI build-out. While Nvidia is the dominant name in the AI chip design space, there are several other providers, but a lot of them -- Nvidia included -- get their top-of-the-line chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor. It's happy to act as a neutral party supporting those varied chip designers, as it makes a ton of money doing it.

Its revenue rose by 41% in U.S. dollars in Q1, and management bumped up its 2026 guidance -- it's now expecting more than 30% revenue growth for the year. Management believes that the AI trend's growth will last for several years beyond 2026. This bodes well for the stock, and a firm like Tiger Global Management increasing its stake in TSMC by nearly 50% in the quarter confirms the smart money thinks the same thing. TSMC is Tiger's fourth-largest holding, with a stake valued at about $2.3 billion at Tuesday's share prices.

3. Meta Platforms

Taiwan Semiconductor is Tiger's fourth-largest position, but Meta Platforms is its fifth-largest. Nearly 8% of its portfolio was in Meta's stock as of the end of Q1, during which time it added more than 300,000 shares, bringing its total to just shy of 3.1 million shares worth almost $1.9 billion now. That's a huge vote of confidence, and after digging into Meta's stock, it's clear it's a huge value.

The company is crushing it. Revenue rose 33% year over year in Q1, thanks in part to AI improvements on its ad platforms. Despite this strong revenue growth, it trades at a pretty cheap valuation of 18 times forward earnings. That's a screaming deal, and I think it makes sense to buy more Meta stock right now.

4. Broadcom

Broadcom has been a staple in Coleman's portfolio for a while now, and he has added to his position nearly every quarter over the past year. Undoubtedly, these additions have come as the fund became more confident in Broadcom's custom AI chip strategy.

This appears to be paying off big time for the tech giant, and will continue to be a huge source of growth for it in 2026 and 2027. Management believes its custom AI chip business will be a $100 billion business in 2027. For reference, Broadcom generated less than $70 billion companywide in 2025. This means huge growth, and its shareholders will benefit from it, too.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.