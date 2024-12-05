4 Blue-Chip Cryptocurrencies Predicted To Soar in the Next 5 Years

Blue-chip cryptocurrencies are driving the next wave of innovation in finance and technology. With real-world applications expanding and ecosystems maturing, established blue-chip cryptocurrencies can often be a safer investment than other, smaller assets and are strengthening the digital asset economy — transforming how value is stored, transferred and used globally.

Check Out: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Consider This: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

To find out more, GOBankingRates spoke with two experts for their take on the blue-chip digital currencies set to perform well over the next few years.

Bitcoin (BTC)

According to JP Richardson, CEO of the legacy non-custodial crypto wallet Exodus, OG cryptocurrency bitcoin remains the foundation of investing in the blockchain economy. With a fixed supply of 21 million BTC, it’s a go-to choice for investors seeking stability in a volatile market.

“One of bitcoin’s simplest use cases is being a form of ‘digital gold,’ used by individuals as an inflation hedge to protect wealth,” he said.

Bitcoin’s value has surged this year, rising from $43,835 in January to around $96,000 this month.

Read Next: Coinbase Fees: Full Breakdown of How To Minimize Costs

Ethereum (ETH)

Both Richardson and Blake Morgan, managing partner of Mineral Vault, a crypto tokenization company, also back ethereum as poised to perform well over the next five years.

As the leading platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract ecosystems, it’s earned its reputation as the backbone of blockchain innovation. Richardson described it as “the internet of blockchain,” powering non-fungible tokens (NFTs), DeFi platforms and a wide range of decentralized applications.

“With the ethereum network’s shift to proof-of-stake (Ethereum 2.0), it’s set to become more scalable and energy-efficient, further solidifying its role as a cornerstone of the blockchain ecosystem,” said Morgan.

Platforms like Aave and Uniswap showcase ethereum’s potential to replace traditional financial systems by allowing users to lend, borrow and trade assets without relying on banks.

“DeFi on ethereum lets anyone bypass the legacy financial system,” Richardson said, underscoring the growing influence of decentralized platforms.

Solana (SOL)

Solana stands out with its lightning-fast transactions and low fees, making it perfect for user-friendly blockchain applications.

“Solana is solidifying its position as a blue chip,” said Richardson.

From gaming platforms like Star Atlas to innovative apps like Genopets, solana makes blockchain technology accessible to the average person. Its efficient design ensures it will continue to play a major role in areas like gaming and consumer technology.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a rising star among cryptocurrencies, and, as a Layer-2 scaling platform, it’s a top choice for decentralized applications (dApps) and NFTs.

“Polygon addresses key issues like speed and cost while supporting the development of dApps and NFTs,” said Morgan.

Partnerships with major companies and its growing ecosystem emphasize its real-world usefulness. As blockchain expands into more industries, polygon’s scalability will remain crucial for ethereum-based projects.

Looking to the Future

“The common thread among these assets is their strong fundamentals, robust ecosystems and ability to address real-world challenges,” said Morgan. “They’re not just speculative assets — they’re the infrastructure for the future of finance and technology.”

As blockchain adoption grows, established leaders like bitcoin and ethereum will continue to dominate, but emerging players like solana and polygon are proving they’re essential to the future of digital finance.

What should investors looking to build a long-term crypto portfolio focus on?

“When thinking about a long-term strategy, consider that a 5% investment of a $100,000 per year salary in a 401(k) over the past 5 years would yield $73,918 today, assuming [about] a 7% yield,” Richardson explained. “Whereas the same investment allocation into bitcoin instead would have yielded [around] $225,000 today. It doesn’t have to be either or; it can be both.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Blue-Chip Cryptocurrencies Predicted To Soar in the Next 5 Years

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.