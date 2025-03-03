4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase

The cryptocurrency market is in a slump after hitting a new all-time high on the date of President Trump’s inauguration, Bitcoin fell back below $80,000 early Friday morning. But coins themselves aren’t the only ones feeling the heat of this sell-off. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange stock, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), saw share prices dip, trading near a 50-day low price of about $211 per share.

While crypto goes through boom-and-bust cycles, investors may want to take this opportunity to invite a few new blockchain-based picks to their portfolios. These four stocks provide exposure to emerging blockchain tech beyond Coinbase’s buying and selling platform.

MARA Mines Bitcoin, Record Earnings

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:MARA]

MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has analysts in shock after its most recent earnings release, reporting an EPS value of $1.24 per share. The digital mining asset company was anticipated to post negative earnings of about $0.32 per share. Despite this drastic earnings announcement, shares are still trading near a 52-week low, with a newly positive P/E ratio of 17.62.

MARA is another stock seeing a dip in share value due to the current crypto sell-off, though analysts don’t seem to expect this dip to be long-lasting. Analysts predict an estimated potential upside of 83.48%, almost twice the 45% projected upside of COIN. They are also projecting an additional 18.84% growth in earnings next year for another record-breaking release.

CORZ Steadily Rises Toward Positive EPS Estimates

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:CORZ]

Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) is another digital asset mining company that has had a more recent market introduction than MARA. Following a rough year of negative EPS reports, CORZ is approaching a positive EPS value again, reporting earnings of $0.01 per share on February 26th. This is significantly higher than the company’s anticipated EPS of $0.10 per share, indicating increasing profits.

Analyst predictions for CORZ are solid, with the company holding a solid “Buy” rating and an anticipated price upside of 72.64%. Ownership trends are equally as positive for this stock, with institutional investors snatching up more than $950 million in shares in the last quarter alone. With a one-year 188% increase in share prices, the current dip to $11 per share could be an exceptional value for growth investors.

CIFR Brings a Potential 100% Analyst Estimated Upside

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:BTDR]

Despite recent crypto market struggles, Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) is another blockchain mining service showcasing robust growth. The company reported an EPS of $0.06 per share, beating expert estimates of -$0.10 per share. This earnings surprise represents a growth rate of 160%, though short interest did increase by 16.45% since last month.

While Cipher Mining is surely a pick with a higher risk-reward ratio, institutional investment trends paint a positive picture of the future. In the last quarter, institutional investors purchased $546 million in CIFR shares while selling just $23 million during the same time. This eclipses Q3 buying, which made up just $33 million in shares purchased another indication of increasing expectations.

Analyst estimates confirm this confidence, with experts giving CIFR a solid Buy rating. Consensus price targets set an estimated one-year share value of $8.31, representing a massive 107% potential upside due to the shares’ current slump.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Maintains a Buy Rating, Plenty of Upside Potential

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:BTDR]

Mining data center service and hash solution provider Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) is another Bitcoin-adjacent company offering solid fundamentals in the midst of a blockchain slump. Analysts predict an estimated 74% potential upside, with an estimated one-year share price of $21.18.

Institutional buying trends support this valuation, though the company’s most recent earnings came in under expectations. Q4 saw $319 million in institutional share purchases compared to $44 million sold, eclipsing last quarter’s purchase rate of $12 million. Before purchasing, investors should also note increasing short interest, which has increased by 9.6% since last month.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.