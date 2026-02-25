4 Big Problems With Medicare Advantage All Retirees Need to Know About

Key Points

Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers and must offer at least the same level of coverage as original Medicare.

While Medicare Advantage plans can come with a wider range of benefits, they can also come with higher costs.

Medicare Advantage plans have a lot of rules that could result in delayed or inadequate care.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Once you turn 65, you'll generally be able to sign up for Medicare. But you don't have to stick to original Medicare. Instead, you could sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan.

Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers, and they're required to offer at least the same level of coverage as original Medicare. But it's common for Medicare Advantage plans to offer supplemental benefits beyond what original Medicare covers.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Another draw of Medicare Advantage? These plans come with an annual cap on out-of-pocket spending. Original Medicare doesn't.

Despite these benefits, there are some serious problems with Medicare Advantage plans you should know about. Keep these four on your radar before signing up.

1. Provider networks can be limited

With original Medicare, you can see any provider in the country who accepts Medicare. With Medicare Advantage, you're generally limited to a specific network of providers, which means your preferred doctors may not be on that list.

Going out of network, however, can be very expensive. Your plan may not cover those visits at all unless you're receiving emergency care.

2. Costs can be significant even with $0 premium plans

While there can be savings with Medicare Advantage, that's not guaranteed. A good number of Medicare Advantage plans offer $0 premiums. That, combined with extra benefits, offers enrollees a chance to save money.

But Medicare Advantage plans can also come with higher coinsurance costs for specialized care. And these plans' out-of-pocket maximums can range into the thousands. So all told, you might spend more as a Medicare Advantage enrollee, even if your plan doesn't charge a monthly premium.

Also keep in mind that enrolling in Medicare Advantage does not let you off the hook from paying Part B premiums. So while you may not pay a premium for your specific plan, you're still paying something off the bat.

3. Prior authorization requirements can delay care

Medicare Advantage plans are notorious for requiring prior authorization for services and treatments that are more complex and costly in nature. That could lead to major delays in care, not to mention open the door to a world of aggravation.

4. Plan rules can change from year to year

When you sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan, you're not guaranteed to have the same costs, in-network providers, and benefits every year. Medicare Advantage plans can change from one year to the next, forcing you to frequently have to explore new plan options.

Granted, the same can be said for Part D drug plans, which enrollees in original Medicare need. But with original Medicare, you don't necessarily have to worry about frequent provider network changes.

All told, Medicare Advantage works well for some retirees. But it's not guaranteed to be a good fit for you. Before you sign up for it, do your research and compare your plan choices to ensure you're making a wise decision.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.