The 4 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

The market is full of great deals for investors to take advantage of before 2026 arrives. Several companies are benefiting from the AI race, and these are the ones investors should be focused on scooping up right now.

At the top of my buy list are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). All four of these businesses have roles to play in the AI race, and each is slated to have a potentially fantastic 2026.

Nvidia

Nvidia needs no introduction. It's the world's largest company by market cap and has risen to that point by delivering the best ecosystem for running AI workloads. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are best-in-class, and its customers are scooping them up as fast as they can. However, Nvidia just doesn't have the capacity to meet all the demand.

CEO and founder Jensen Huang noted that Nvidia is sold out of cloud GPUs, which is incredible considering that they generated $57 billion in revenue (up 62% year over year). Demand for Nvidia's GPUs will stretch beyond 2026, and it's only going to grow to become a bigger company as the artificial intelligence race wages on. I think it's a great stock to buy now, as it's just getting started.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Nvidia can't manufacture its chips, so it outsources that work to chip foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC, as it's also known. While some investors may worry about Taiwan Semiconductor being headquartered just off mainland China, Nvidia noted that its leading Blackwell chip is now completely made in the U.S. at TSMC factories.

Taiwan Semiconductor is delivering rapid growth just like Nvidia, and it saw its sales rise 41% in U.S. dollars during the third quarter. While TSMC's technology is best-in-class, it has one more trick up its sleeve. 2nm (nanometer) chips are entering production, and management claims that these chips consume 25% to 30% less power than previous-generation chips when configured for the same speed.

That's a huge deal, as energy consumption is becoming a big problem in the AI realm. This could boost TSMC's revenue even more, making it a must-buy now.

Broadcom

Broadcom is taking a different approach to AI computing hardware. Instead of developing a general-purpose computing device like the Nvidia GPU, it's partnering directly with several AI hyperscalers to develop their own custom AI chips. This allows its clients to streamline workflow and get rid of some features that they don't use in an Nvidia GPU. This results in cheaper and more powerful chips, at the cost of flexibility, as they are optimized to run a single type of workload.

I think you'll see Broadcom continue to take market share throughout 2026, as its AI semiconductor division has been growing quickly. During its last quarter, this division saw its sales rise 63% year over year to $5.2 billion, with it expected to reach $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter. This is huge growth that I expect to continue into 2026, making Broadcom a great stock to buy now.

Alphabet

Alphabet has gone from a perceived AI loser to an AI winner in the matter of months. Its generative AI model, Gemini, has emerged as a top option in the space and is among the most used, as it has incorporated AI search overviews into its Google Search platform. This has kept Google at the top and also delivered excellent growth despite its maturity. Additionally, Alphabet has a thriving cloud computing segment in Google Cloud that's making money from the AI race as it rents out its computing capacity.

Alphabet delivered an excellent third quarter, with sales rising 16% year over year and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increasing by 35%. Few companies can match Alphabet's execution and scale, making it a great buy now.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.