4 Best First Jobs If Your Strongest Skill is Communication

Some people have communication skills that are so strong they seem to easily attract attention and persuade others to do what they want. These kinds of communication skills can prove extremely valuable in the workforce.

For those who list communication among their strongest skills, here’s a look at some first jobs that may turn out to be the beginning of a successful career.

Communications Coordinator

Let’s start with a first job that has communication in the title. When looking for work as a communications coordinator, you may see that the duties can vary widely.

According to Indeed, this person would develop material for a company to interact with outside audiences. This could mean doing work with marketing or PR colleagues to produce brochures, websites and social media content. Indeed listed the average salary at $45,586.

Social Media Coordinator

If you have strong communication skills, you may already have a strong presence on social media. So, speaking of social media, perhaps it’s time to secure a first job as a coordinator of content for clients or companies.

You might be able to prove yourself as a social media coordinator, where the average starting salary, according to Indeed, is around $17 per hour, and progress into higher positions within an organization. One other place to check out for jobs would be marketing or similar agencies.

Advertising Sales Representative

This is just one example of a sales-related job that may be perfect for a professional with strong communication skills. It can also come with an impressive salary as you work your way up to higher roles, even if Monster listed the salary range from $19.23 to $39.84 per hour. One aspect that may also spark excitement in some job seekers is the challenge of closing a deal and overcoming challenges from potential customers. That means using strong communication skills with those potential customers and with your superiors.

Events Manager

In the years following the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, you may have seen increased job listings associated with events management. This could be a well-paying career field if you have strong communication and people skills. Of course, you’ll need strong planning skills also to manage events. According to Monster, the salary range is $19.24 to $33.76 per hour.

