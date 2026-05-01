The 4 Best AI Stocks to Buy in May

Key Points

Nvidia and Broadcom are profiting mightily from AI compute demand.

Chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor just raised full-year guidance.

AI infrastructure provider Nebius is growing at warp speed.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

It's hard to believe that 2026 is a third of the way over, but that's where we find ourselves with May beginning. There's an old saying that says to "sell in May and go away," but I think that's just nonsense. Several fantastic stocks are worth buying right now. Furthermore, the artificial intelligence (AI) names are just kick-starting their first rally in nearly half a year, so do you really want to miss out on that party?

I've got four names that I think have incredible upside throughout the rest of the year and beyond, and investors should consider buying them or adding more to their positions this May.

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1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is back above the $5 trillion threshold for the first time in over six months, but that doesn't mean it's done growing. The AI story is far from wrapped up, and many data centers announced in 2025 will take years to complete, stretching out the growth cycle for Nvidia. Furthermore, many of the AI hyperscalers and cloud computing companies have all informed investors that they are still compute-constrained, which means demand is still quite high for GPUs.

This all adds up to be a huge catalyst for Nvidia's growth, and Wall Street analysts estimate Nvidia's revenue will grow at a 72% pace this year. With how large a business Nvidia is, that's an impressive growth rate. Combine that with the fact that it only trades for 26 times forward earnings, and it's clear the stock has even more upside.

2. Broadcom

AI hyperscalers cannot get enough computing power, so they are starting to expand their horizons on what type of chips they are using. One option that's becoming more and more popular is ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits). Basically, these are chips designed for one workload in mind, and they can provide better performance at a lower cost than GPUs when the workload is properly configured. Most AI hyperscalers do not have the expertise necessary to design these in-house, so they collaborate with Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) to design one.

This is becoming a larger part of Broadcom's business and is leading to massive growth. In Q1 of fiscal year 2026 (ending Feb. 1), its AI semiconductor division generated $8.4 billion, up 106% year over year. Custom AI chips are just one part of that division, yet Broadcom's CEO Hock Tan believes this business will generate more than $100 billion in 2027. That's huge growth and showcases the demand for its custom AI chips.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is a general beneficiary of the AI build-out. It's a chip fabricator and makes chips that are designed by companies like Nvidia and Broadcom. It expects huge growth from AI and believes that its AI chip revenue will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the mid-to-high-50% range from 2024 to 2029. That's strong growth and showcases huge demand for AI chips.

Furthermore, during its Q1 earnings report, it increased its overall revenue growth guidance for 2026 to 30%. AI demand is bigger than most realize, even for one as connected as Taiwan Semi. This bodes well for all of the stocks on this list and makes TSMC a strong pick.

4. Nebius

While you may have heard of the other three, Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a bit more under the radar. It's a neocloud company that specializes in AI-first cloud computing.

Nebius' services are becoming wildly popular and have unreal growth projections. In 2026, Wall Street analysts, on average, project that Nebius will grow its revenue at a 523% pace. Next year, that number is still 206%. Essentially, Nebius's revenue will increase 20x from the end of 2025 to 2027.

That's downright impressive growth that I want to be a part of, making Nebius a great investment to make for maximum upside.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, Nebius Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.