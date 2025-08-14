4 Bad Money Habits That Derail Your Finances

Many people struggle to gain control of their finances. If you’re trying to get your money on track, but still feel like you’re barely staying above water, it could be a sign that you’re holding onto some bad habits. Financial recovery often starts with a closer look at how you’re managing your money on a daily basis. From emotional spending to mismanaging credit, certain behaviors can sabotage even the most well-crafted financial plans.

GOBankingRates asked the experts to share the most common pitfalls they see in clients, and how these habits, if left unchecked, can lead to mounting debt, missed savings opportunities and long-term instability. If you’re serious about rebuilding your financial foundation, you can start by breaking these four bad money habits.

Unchecked Spending Habits

“One of the most common disruptors I’ve seen in clients’ financial plans is unchecked spending tendencies,” said Shirley Mueller, finance expert and founder of VA Loans Texas.

She said emotional spending, which includes buying things out of boredom, stress or peer influence, can quickly derail progress, even if the individual has the best intentions.

“Purchasing items outside of one’s price range, whether it’s a luxury car or an extravagant vacation, puts undue strain on finances and can lead to a cycle of debt,” she said. “In my experience, those who fail to create and stick to a realistic budget are often surprised at how much small, unnecessary purchases add up over time.”

She noted that a lack of awareness about where money is going is the foundation of many financial setbacks. This habit will keep you from saving for a rainy day or funding your retirement savings account.

Kevin Shahnazari, founder and CEO of FinlyWealth, agreed. “Making emotional purchases during stressful times derails budgets. I’ve seen customers rack up thousands in credit card debt during difficult life events.”

As a solution, Shahnazar suggested that “creating a 24-hour rule for nonessential purchases helps prevent impulsive spending decisions.”

Failure To Track Daily Expenses

Along the same line as the above, Shahnazari explained that not tracking daily expenses can lead to financial blindness. The first step in a budget recovery is assessing when, where and how much of your money is leaving your bank account each day, week and month.

“Many of my clients don’t realize they spend $15-$20 daily on coffee and lunch until we analyze their transaction data,” he explained. “That daily coffee habit often amounts to $300-plus monthly that could go toward debt repayment or savings.”

Credit and Loan Mismanagement

Misusing credit cards and loans is another habit Mueller said frequently undermines financial improvement. One of the fastest ways to spiral into debt and out of financial stability is to take on debt with high interest rates without making the monthly payments in full and on time.

“Carrying high credit card balances not only increases interest payments but also harms credit utilization ratios, a key factor in maintaining a strong credit score,” she said. “I’ve worked with individuals who only pay the minimum balance, unaware of how this practice causes debt to balloon over time.”

Additionally, she said not fully understanding loan terms — whether it’s a high-interest payday loan or a car loan with hidden fees — leads to financial stress.

“It’s necessary to treat credit as a tool, not an extension of income, and to approach all borrowing decisions with careful analysis and foresight,” she explained.

Shahnazari agreed. “Treating credit cards like extra income creates a dangerous debt spiral,” he said. And Shahnazari has seen many bad credit habits firsthand.

“When I review customer data at FinlyWealth, I notice people often use credit cards to maintain lifestyles they can’t afford. This habit typically leads to carrying balances and paying hundreds in interest charges monthly,” he said. “The most dangerous financial habit I see is using credit cards as a lifestyle subsidy rather than a payment tool — it creates a false sense of affordability that inevitably leads to crushing debt.”

Prioritizing Spending Over Saving

According to Mueller, “Lifestyle inflation, or increasing spending as income grows, is one of the stealthiest threats to financial stability.”

She’s often seen clients achieve significant pay raises, only to find themselves in the same precarious financial situation due to upgraded homes, cars and lifestyle choices.

“Meanwhile, neglecting to save, whether for emergencies, retirement or specific goals, leaves people vulnerable to financial crises and unprepared for the future,” she explained. “I always emphasize the importance of building a safety net before pursuing lifestyle upgrades.”

She said avoiding these habits and prioritizing consistent saving, mindful spending and responsible borrowing are essential to achieving lasting financial growth.

“Failing to build an emergency fund makes people vulnerable to debt,” Shahnazari said. “Without savings, my customers often resort to high-interest credit cards or predatory loans when unexpected expenses arise. I recommend saving at least three months of living expenses, even if it means starting with just $50 per month.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

