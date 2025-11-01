4 Awesome Apps To Use for Your Holiday Shopping

The leaves have turned and Halloween parties have ended, which means ’tis the season to start planning your holiday shopping! This year, savvy shoppers will be heading to their favorite retailers with wish lists, budgets and apps that can help them save extra money.

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Explore More: 5 Google Flights Tricks To Help You Land the Cheapest Holiday Airfare

If you don’t already use a holiday shopping app, or you need another suggestion to add to your roster, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these must-have apps to save all the money you can this holiday season.

Santa’s Bag

This $2.99 app is a favorite of money experts and savvy shoppers alike. Here’s how it works: Santa’s Bag is a gift list tracking app. You can use the app to make your shopping list for the holidays. Then, easily track each gift you buy from now through Christmas, manage what you’ve bought, and mind your budget.

If you’d made your shopping lists and checked them twice, then this is the app for you. It will help you stay organized and avoid overspending, while also including a shopping list, budget tracker and Christmas countdown all in one place.

Good To Know: 4 Items With Greater Value at Dollar Tree Than Target

Giftster

Not only is the Giftster app free, but it can serve as a gift registry or wish list platform so you can create and share lists with your friends and family. Perfect for the holiday season or celebrations and special occasions throughout the year, Gifster keeps you connected with what your loved ones are looking for.

The app lets you set up private groups to suggest and purchase gifts, preventing duplicate items and ensuring thoughtful giving by hiding the purchase status from the list maker. Think Secret Santa, but better, as you can stay organized on the app.

Fetch Rewards

Using Fetch Rewards allows shoppers to earn points for everything they buy from now until the holidays. What makes this app unique is that you can turn these points into cash via free gift cards, simply by taking pictures of your receipts and uploading them.

Simply put, it helps you earn rewards for the holiday shopping you are going to do anyway. For example, those who earn up to 1,000 points using Fetch Rewards receive $1. Points may be redeemed for a variety of gift cards at stores like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Gap and more. You can also buy stuff on the app directly via the Fetch Shop.

PayPal Honey

PayPal Honey is a useful tool for holiday shopping as it’s already aligned with one of your commonly used payment platforms. It can help you find and apply coupon codes, track prices, and earn cash back. The service is offered as a free browser extension for desktop and within the PayPal mobile app for online shoppers.

PayPal’s recent integration of AI features into the Honey extension is designed to further improve the shopping experience for upcoming Black Friday deals, Christmas shopping and the overarching holiday season. In addition to helping shoppers find coupons and cashback options they can use and earn, Honey provides sale notifications and historical pricing information.

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Awesome Apps To Use for Your Holiday Shopping

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.