4 Analysts Have This To Say About UMB Financial

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UMB Financial, revealing an average target of $136.0, a high estimate of $146.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. This current average represents a 2.16% decrease from the previous average price target of $139.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of UMB Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Wilczynski Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $146.00 $156.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $127.00 $130.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $128.00 $128.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $143.00 $142.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UMB Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into UMB Financial's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UMB Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering UMB Financial: A Closer Look

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking services and asset servicing to its customers in the United States and around the world. Its client base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers. Along with its subsidiaries, the company operates in the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Commercial Banking segment, which serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of small to middle-market businesses through various products and services such as commercial loans, commercial real estate financing, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and others.

UMB Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UMB Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.74% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMB Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.43% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: UMB Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UMBF

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Neutral Buy Oct 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UMBF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.