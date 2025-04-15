4 Analysts Have This To Say About Tenaris

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Tenaris (NYSE:TS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.0, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 2.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $44.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Tenaris among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $41.00|$43.00 | |Derek Podhaizer |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $50.00|$48.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $50.00|$48.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $43.00|$40.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenaris. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenaris compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Tenaris's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Tenaris

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. Its production facilities are located primarily in the US, Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore wells and horizontal shale wells.

Tenaris: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Tenaris's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tenaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenaris's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenaris's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

