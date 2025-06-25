4 Analysts Have This To Say About First Financial Bancorp

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Financial Bancorp, revealing an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 1.69% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of First Financial Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $30.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $27.00 $27.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $30.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Financial Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Financial Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Financial Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Financial Bancorp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It engages in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary. The range of banking services provided to individuals and businesses includes commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing. Real estate loans are loans secured by a mortgage lien on the real property of the borrower, which may either be residential property or commercial property. In addition, it offers deposit products that include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits and cash management services for commercial customers. A full range of trust and wealth management services is also provided through First Financial's Wealth Management line of business.

First Financial Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Financial Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Financial Bancorp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Financial Bancorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Financial Bancorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

