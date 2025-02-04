4 Analysts Have This To Say About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $217.25, a high estimate of $229.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.6% increase from the previous average price target of $211.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Dycom Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $215.00 $210.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $229.00 $227.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dycom Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dycom Industries's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. The company operates throughout the United States.

Financial Milestones: Dycom Industries's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dycom Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.96% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.98. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

