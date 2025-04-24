4 Analysts Have This To Say About Bread Finl Hldgs

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.25, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.33% from the previous average price target of $56.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bread Finl Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |John Hecht |Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $50.00|$45.00 | |Ryan Nash |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $58.00|$68.00 | |Karl Shepard |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $68.00|$62.00 | |Terry Ma |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $53.00|$51.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bread Finl Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bread Finl Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bread Finl Hldgs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bread Finl Hldgs

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private-label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains a minority interest in spun-off LoyaltyOne, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Key Indicators: Bread Finl Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bread Finl Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BFH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell Feb 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BFH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.