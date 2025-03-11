4 Analysts Have This To Say About BioNTech

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $156.36, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. Marking an increase of 5.07%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $148.81.

The perception of BioNTech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $139.00 $145.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $171.44 $171.44 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $130.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Announces Buy $172.00 -

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Financial Insights: BioNTech

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BioNTech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BioNTech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

