4 Analysts Have This To Say About Altair Engineering

Ratings for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Altair Engineering, presenting an average target of $92.75, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average has increased by 0.82% from the previous average price target of $92.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Altair Engineering among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Announces Neutral $95.00 - Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $88.00 $88.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $88.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Altair Engineering. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Altair Engineering compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Altair Engineering's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software enabling origination of the entire product lifecycle from concept design to in-service operation. The integrated suite of software provided by the company optimizes design performance across multiple disciplines encompassing structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, system modeling, and embedded systems. It operates through two segments: Software which includes the portfolio of software products such as solvers and optimization technology products, modeling and visualization tools, industrial and concept design tools, and others; and Client Engineering Services which provides client engineering services to support customers. Majority of its revenue comes from the software segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Altair Engineering

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Altair Engineering's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Altair Engineering's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.57%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Altair Engineering's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Altair Engineering's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

