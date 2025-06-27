4 Analysts Assess TAL Education: What You Need To Know

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.36, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.90. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.79% lower than the prior average price target of $15.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TAL Education is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alice Cai Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.54 $13.40 Linda Huang Macquarie Lowers Neutral $10.90 $14.50 DS Kim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $11.00 $16.00 DS Kim JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TAL Education. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TAL Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TAL Education's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into TAL Education's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering TAL Education: A Closer Look

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. It operates a few business lines including enrichment learning, high school academic tutoring, learning technology, and content solutions. Among those business lines, TAL focuses on enrichment learning and content solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TAL Education

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: TAL Education's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TAL Education's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TAL Education's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TAL Education's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, TAL Education adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

