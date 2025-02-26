4 Analysts Assess PROCEPT BioRobotics: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PROCEPT BioRobotics, presenting an average target of $100.5, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 4.29% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $105.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PROCEPT BioRobotics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $95.00 $105.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $105.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $112.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $105.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

Breaking Down PROCEPT BioRobotics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PROCEPT BioRobotics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 66.29% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, PROCEPT BioRobotics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

