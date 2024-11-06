4 Analysts Assess Masimo: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $172.75, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 5.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $163.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Masimo by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jayson Bedford Raymond James Announces Outperform $170.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $171.00 $160.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $165.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $170.00 $166.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Masimo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Masimo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Masimo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Masimo's Background

Masimo Corp is a global technology company. The company's segment includes healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare business segment is a key revenue driver, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. Its non-healthcare segment includes consumer audio business develops, manufactures, markets sells and licenses premium and luxury audio sound products and related integration technologies.

Key Indicators: Masimo's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Masimo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Masimo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Masimo's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Masimo's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

