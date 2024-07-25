4 Analysts Assess Jones Lang LaSalle: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $227.5, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 9.64% from the previous average price target of $207.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Jones Lang LaSalle among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $240.00 $200.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $225.00 Anthony Pettinari JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $200.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jones Lang LaSalle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jones Lang LaSalle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jones Lang LaSalle's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jones Lang LaSalle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Jones Lang LaSalle: A Closer Look

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Breaking Down Jones Lang LaSalle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jones Lang LaSalle's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.67% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jones Lang LaSalle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Jones Lang LaSalle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

