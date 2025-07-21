4 Analysts Assess IDEX: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for IDEX (NYSE:IEX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $217.5, a high estimate of $238.00, and a low estimate of $208.00. Observing a 6.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $203.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of IDEX by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $238.00 $208.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Raises Buy $216.00 $208.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $206.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $208.00 $192.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IDEX. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IDEX compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into IDEX's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know IDEX Better

Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire and safety, life science, and water. The firm's business is organized into three segments: fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, and fire and safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has over 7,000 employees. The company generated $3.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

IDEX: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: IDEX displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: IDEX's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IDEX's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IDEX's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IDEX's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

