4 Analysts Assess Expeditors International: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Expeditors International (NYSE:EXPD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $109.25, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.53% lower than the prior average price target of $113.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Expeditors International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Servera Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $105.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $117.00 $128.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $110.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Hold $105.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Expeditors International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Expeditors International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Expeditors International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Expeditors International

Based in the US, Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 35% of consolidated gross revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

Financial Insights: Expeditors International

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Expeditors International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.83% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expeditors International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expeditors International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expeditors International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Expeditors International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

