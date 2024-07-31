4 Analysts Assess Axos Financial: What You Need To Know

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $81.0, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average has increased by 18.25% from the previous average price target of $68.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Axos Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $81.00 $67.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $80.00 $60.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $84.00 $68.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $79.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Axos Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Axos Financial Better

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking and securities business. The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Axos Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Axos Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axos Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Axos Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

